NFL Rumors: Chiefs WR Nearing ‘Wealthy’ Deal with Eagles?

One day after a slew of big names signed elsewhere — Robby Anderson to Carolina, Devin Funchess to Green Bay, Breshad Perriman to New York, Phillip Dorsett to Seattle — the Eagles continued to sit on their hands and squat. The new theory permeating around the league is that GM Howie Roseman would prefer to build a young receiving corps through the draft in an effort to build better chemistry with Carson Wentz, a chance to handpick the quarterback’s playmakers for the next 5-10 years.

It’s a noble strategy, especially in a year when the draft class is so deep at wide receiver. The Eagles should be able to walk away with at least three guys who could turn into impact players on offense. Still, it’s quite the risk to put so much faith into promising rookies over proven veterans. While the list of free agents has dwindled at the position, there is one curious name out there: Demarcus Robinson.

The Chiefs receiver cryptically floated a message on Twitter that led some to believe he was nearing a deal somewhere. Robinson, a former fourth-round pick out of Georgia, simply wrote: “Pray For Health & Wealth!” Yes, it could mean nothing — although it comes two days after he re-tweeted a post from Robby Anderson saying: “Patience is the key.” Again, just something to keep an eye on.

Robinson Linked to Eagles Multiple Times

It’s no surprise fans have been overreacting and reading into Demarcus Robinson’s messages. He was reportedly “in their sights” back in February and Robinson was on the team’s wish list coming out of college in 2016. They had scouted him and brought him to Philadelphia for a pre-draft visit.

If there was any more interest than a quick flirtation, Robinson wasn’t saying.

“The Chiefs drafted me,” Robinson told The Inquirer before the Super Bowl, “so they must not have liked me more than the Chiefs did.”

Robinson’s speed doesn’t jump off the page — 4.59 seconds in the 40 — but he seems a couple ticks faster in real game situations. In 2019, Robinson averaged 14 yards per receptions and hauled tail down the field to grab a 44-yard touchdown bomb from Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City. He has eight combined touchdowns over the past two seasons and has seen spot duty as a punt returner. Better yet, he has shown the ability to excel either on the outside or in the slot.

He lined up in the slot on 103 snaps in 2019 and caught 10 of those balls for 166 yards and one touchdown, per Pro Football Focus. In addition, he has 83 career receptions and a 63.4% career reception rate against 10 career dropped passes.

Robinson doesn’t have elite speed but he did fill in admirably for Chiefs burner Tyreek Hill when he went down to injury last year. Robinson finished his 2019 campaign with career highs in NFL starts (10), receptions (32), receiving yards (449) and yards per reception (14).

