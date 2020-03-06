DeSean Jackson Provides Injury Update & Recovery Timeline

It’s been about four months since DeSean Jackson went under the knife. Sounds like the speedster is feeling fine.

Jackson, who underwent core-muscle surgery on Nov. 5, has been telling anyone who would listen that he’ll be back in time for training camp. The 33-year-old often posts rehab videos to his social media accounts and captions them with things like “year 13 gonna be a problem” and “time to re-write the record books.”

Thai Floyd of Bar None Media caught up with Jackson over the weekend at an XFL game in Tampa and got a few on-the-record quotes about his progress.

“I’ll be back stronger than ever. Feels good,” Jackson said, as transcribed by NBC Sports Philadelphia. “Being able to have like three months to train and build and do rehab, so I feel like now I’m back at 100 percent.”

Desean Jackson suffered a core injury and only appeared in a few games for the Eagles in 2019. Check out how he’s doing after rehabilitation and what he plans to do in 2020⬇️⬇️

“So just trying to train and take it day by day without rushing and getting back right,” Jackson continued. “But I have a lot of time on my hands so trying to prepare and take every step I can to get back to where I need to be.”

The 12-year veteran receiver was initially given a recovery timetable of four to six weeks and there was hope he would be ready if the Eagles advanced deeper into the playoffs. Jackson himself had proclaimed he was on target to return for the divisional round. However, Philadelphia lost in the wild-card round so it was a moot point.

Jackson Makes Plea for LSU Receiver in NFL Draft

If DeSean Jackson makes a full recovery and resumes his role as the Eagles’ deep threat, then the team still needs a reliable slot receiver.

Jackson was a revelation in just one game serving as Carson Wentz’s luxury sports car — eight catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1 — and the quarterback will need more complementary weapons in 2020.

One prized rookie garnering a ton of interest has been LSU’s Justin Jefferson. He’s been projected to go to the Eagles at pick No. 21 in the first round by countless mock drafts. Philadelphia likely will be out of the running for the draft’s top three wideouts (Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III, CeeDee Lamb) unless they trade up.

Looks like @DeSeanJackson10 is hoping #Eagles draft @JJefferson9 with the 21st pick in the first round. Smart move for WR needy team. Kid just ran a 4.43 40 time. #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/TusbZCAiyR — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) March 6, 2020

Jefferson, on the other hand, should be there waiting for them. It’s a smart and logical decision, one that Jackson seems on board with. He recently posted an Instagram story showing Jefferson hauling in a ball at the NFL Scouting Combine. The kid clearly made an impression, maybe it was his blistering 4.43 40 time.

Jefferson wasn’t expected to run the 40 that fast and now his draft stock is rapidly rising. He would be the perfect fit to fill the slot position vacated by Nelson Agholor.

“Everybody from each team thought I was going to run like a 4.5, 4.6.,” Jefferson told reporters, via 24/7 Sports. “So just going out there and running that 4.4 and just showing the ability, that I have speed, is just [an] extra accessory to my game.”

Justin Jefferson’s 2019 resume:

No. 1 in NCAA in catches (111)

No. 2 in NCAA in TD (18)

No. 3 in NCAA in yards (1,540) NFL Combine:

40: 4.43

Vertical: 37.5” That’s the resume of a first-round pick. Huge stock up day for him.

pic.twitter.com/3iXOrj9Wq8 — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) February 28, 2020

