Top 5 Remaining CB Options for Eagles in Free Agency

Philadelphia’s slow-crawl toward free agency might turn into a sprint. Finally.

At least that is what some fans are hoping for as the Eagles look to fill glaring holes at receiver, cornerback and safety. Is a big splash coming from “aggressive-minded” GM Howie Roseman? Well, it’s getting lonely out there on the open market and signs may be pointing to no.

In fact, one recent report from NFL Insider Adam Caplan suggested the Eagles were content to let J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and whomever they pick at No. 21 have the snaps. The organization sees it as a chance for Carson Wentz to build chemistry and trust with a young receiving corps.

We reported this at the combine+they really want Wentz and rookie WRs+JJaw to play together for years to come. And again, if a great deal for a WR is too good pass up, then they'll look at it. Nothing has changed. https://t.co/ZVJsdQJ9go — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) March 18, 2020

Whether that’s a good idea remains to be seen. However, Roseman would be wise to go hard after a stud cornerback or safety now that Malcolm Jenkins is gone (he’s reportedly heading to New Orleans) and Jalen Mills is switching to safety. The team is going to need reinforcements in the secondary.

Sean Payton last year: "Probably one of the bigger mistakes that we’ve made, and you have to ask yourself how did that happen? Letting him out of the building certainly wasn’t a smart decision.” Well, he's almost back. https://t.co/5VZ4SYpmEF — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 18, 2020

Top 5 CB Options for Eagles in Free Agency

The top seven cornerbacks are officially off the board and the Eagles secured none of them. Not even under-the-radar catch Darqueze Dennard — a guy we’ve been hyping up in this space — after he signed a three-year, $13.5 million contract in Jacksonville. It’s tough sledding out there. Here are the players left …

Chris Harris Jr.

This is the one constant name linked to the Eagles going back to last year’s trade deadline. Harris will turn 31 on June 18 and teams don’t seem interested in paying him much more than $13 million per year. In fact, Harris turned down a two-year deal worth an estimated $26 million to remain in Denver. He is clearly the best cornerback left in free agency but is he worth that kind of money? Does he still warrant $15 million per year? Maybe. He also brings the same level of veteran leadership and swagger that Philly lost by letting Malcolm Jenkins walk.

Here's hoping Chris Harris Jr. finds that $15m per year offer. Here's thinking maybe NFL teams weren't elbowing each other out of way to give that $15m to him. — Mark Kiszla (@markkiszla) March 18, 2020

Xavier Rhodes

Look, it’s no secret that Rhodes has regressed mightily over the past two seasons despite qualifying for the Pro Bowl in 2019 as a replacement player. Many in the know scoffed at that selection as one born out of reputation over skill. His 84.3% completion rate in coverage was one of the worst marks in the league last year. The 29-year-old was once considered one of the premier shutdown corners in football, so there should be a way to tap back into that talent. He has 10 interceptions and 73 passes defensed since 2013. Rhodes would come cheap, maybe as low as $6 million per year.

Vikings have officially released Xavier Rhodes. So throwback to him being Mic’d Up during the NFC Championship Game pic.twitter.com/PqOe4QyA1H — ً (@ElevateWentz) March 13, 2020

Desmond Trufant

Trufant is the most logical choice for the Eagles to pursue in free agency. For starters, he would be a low-risk high-reward candidate coming in at a bargain rate. Coming off a year in which he played only games due to injury, Trufant should be willing to accept a two-year deal in the $14 million range, similar to Darqueze Dennard. He had four interceptions for the Falcons in 2019. The soon-to-be 30-year-old (birthday is Sept. 10) would be a perfect fit in Philadelphia, too. Trufant played under new defensive backs Marquand Manuel for many years in Atlanta when he was the secondary coach and then defensive coordinator there.

Logan Ryan

Tom Brady’s former Patriots teammates have been cashing in this offseason, in other cities. Ryan has spent the past three seasons in Tennessee after leaving New England in 2016 but he actually grew up in Berlin, NJ — a place not far from Lincoln Financial Field. He was primarily a nickel corner for the Patriots but played a more hybrid role for the Titans, switching from nickel to outside in base alignments. Ryan is a tough, physical corner who could mentor any young player the Eagles draft at the position. The 29-year-old would be a more expensive option — probably looking for $13-$15 million per year — but might be too good to pass up.

Logan Ryan became the first @NFL player since 2000 with three sacks, three INTs and three forced fumbles in his team's first 8 games of a season. RETWEET to send @RealLoganRyan to the Pro Bowl #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/c2MfmLuHHn — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) December 5, 2019

Prince Amukamara

He’s no spring chicken at 30 years old. That’s OK. He can still play at a high level, maybe not good enough to lock down the opposing team’s No. 1 receiver, but certainly still a starting-caliber cornerback — and definitely an upgrade over Ronald Darby. Amukamara has been heavily linked to the New York Jets considering his long history in the city as a member of the Giants. The Eagles could swoop in and make him an offer he can’t refuse, somewhere around $10 million per year. According to Pro Football Focus, Amukamara earned overall grades between 66.3 and 81.0 in every full season of his career.

They’re going to sign a corner. Just a matter of who? They’re among teams poking around on Chris Harris. Prince Amukamara, too. Eerily quiet on Fowler. I know #Jets like him, but Douglas isn’t overpaying for anyone. Falcons also in on DF after missing on Robert Quinn https://t.co/oErXaZ0GjC — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) March 17, 2020

