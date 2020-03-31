Terrell Owens Issues COVID-19 Driveway Challenge, Pokes Fun at Donovan McNabb

Terrell Owens is asking everyone to “Getcha Popcorn” ready one more time while helping pass the time during the quarantine.

Owens, the six-time Pro-Bowl and Hall-of-Fame receiver, infamously made “driveway situps” the exercise of choice for disgruntled athletes everywhere in 2005 when the Philadelphia Eagles refused to rework his contract. Owens made a mockery of the process and even held a tongue-in-cheek press conference in the driveway of his New Jersey home. Fifteen years later, the 46-year-old has issued the COVID-19 Driveway Challenge as a way for fans to have some fun with social distancing.

During a one-minute instructional video, Owens demonstrates proper exercise form and attire (no shirts, of course) and explains that those participating must do at least 19 sit-ups to qualify. He’ll be judging the contest on social media. Owens called out several high-profile athletes and celebrities in the initial challenge, including Chris Paul, LeBron James, The Rock, Dwyane Wade and Shannon Sharpe.

“All y’all stayin’ at home, stayin’ safe, let’s get this workout in,” Owens said in the video. “I need 19 sit-ups, just like I did back in ’04, ’05, when I did my sit-ups in the driveway.”

Owens States Case for Top-5 WR in NFL History

Terrell Owens has been very active — and downright hilarious — on social media in recent months and loves interacting with both fans and media on the platform. He was quick to chime in and hype up his credentials last week when Stefon Diggs started a debate asking people to name the top-five receivers of all-time. The majority of people had Owens listed alongside Randy Moss and Jerry Rice in the top three. Those that didn’t list him, well, they got an earful.

U must not have watched any of my games 😂 https://t.co/AH1qnjYCTh — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) March 26, 2020

In January, Owens had achieved viral fame after he threatened to reveal incriminating information about Donovan McNabb, his former quarterback in Philadelphia. The two were teammates for just two seasons and helped the Eagles get over the Super Bowl hump in 2005 but jealousy and deceit crept into the locker room and ruined their relationship. The Eagles eventually cut ties with Owens in 2006 and a would-be Eagles dynasty never materialized in Philly.

Former Eagles WR Pokes Fun at Donovan McNabb

Terrell Owens was largely seen as the bad guy in the unfortunate breakup with Donovan McNabb, although hindsight can be 20/20 and time has convinced some Eagles fans to side with the mercurial receiver.

There clearly was a rift between the two superstars, one that Owens loves digging back up from the grave. The Hall-of-Famer was quick to drive the knife into McNabb’s back on Monday when a Twitter follower asked if he should challenge the quarterback to do the COVID-19 Driveway Challenge.

Look out 81. Driveway Challenge lol lol — Todd Pinkston (@PinkstonTodd) March 30, 2020

Owens’ response was classic and immediate. When someone asked him why McNabb wasn’t issued a challenge, the receiver responded: “He may puke.”

He may puke 🤮

🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/QQ9u3tvk6q — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) March 30, 2020

The reply was a reference to an infamous story detailing how McNabb had puked in the huddle during Super Bowl XXXIX. The story was first shared by former Eagles receiver Freddie Mitchell and has developed into a sort of urban legend in Philly. Is it true? No one knows for sure and McNabb has vehemently denied it. Either way, it makes for great theatre and never-ending debate in the City of Brotherly Love.

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!