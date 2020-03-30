Chiefs Earn High Mark on Post-Free Agency NFL Power Rankings

The Kansas City Chiefs are the NFL‘s best team right now, and ESPN made sure to remind doubters with their first power rankings following an already exciting offseason. Compiled of a group of 80+ writers, editors and TV personalities, the sports channel rated Andy Reid’s man unsurprisingly at number one on their list, and their reasoning makes complete sense.

Adam Teicher writes: “The Chiefs named defensive tackle Chris Jones their franchise player at a cost of about $16.1 million and are keeping wide receiver Sammy Watkins at a cost of $21 million rather than releasing him and taking a $7 million charge. Those moves mostly wiped out their salary-cap room and signaled that the Chiefs will keep the band together as much as possible for another Super Bowl run rather than replenish through free agency. The Chiefs re-signed backup quarterback Chad Henne and added two probable reserves in offensive lineman Mike Remmers and cornerback Antonio Hamilton.”

With Kansas City being the reigning Super Bowl champs and equipped with the league’s most threatening offense and not to mention the 2018 league MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes, anything less than top honors would be unacceptable. Sure, there are a few concerns that could be remedied before the seasons kicks off, but there’s no denying Kansas City as the unequivocal best team in the NFL.

ESPN Re-Airing Chiefs-Rams 2018 MNF Game

With the COVID-19 pandemic halting live sporting matches for the time being, fans and networks are currently taking a trip down memory lane and replaying the most-popular contests in place of what would have been live matches. To begin their “Monday Night Football” marathon, ESPN has decided to re-air the Week 11 high-scoring game between the Chiefs and the Los Angeles Rams during the 2018/2019 season.

“These games reflect efforts by ESPN and the NFL to deliver fans some of their favorite sports moments as a small but welcomed distraction in the middle of a difficult and unprecedented time,” network representative Bill Hofheimer said in a statement.

The Greatest Regular Season Game of All Time? | Chiefs vs. Rams 2018 HighlightsThe Kansas City Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Rams during Week 11 of the 2018 NFL season. Subscribe to NFL: http://j.mp/1L0bVBu Check out our other channels: NFL Vault http://www.youtube.com/nflvault NFL Network http://www.youtube.com/nflnetwork NFL Films http://www.youtube.com/nflfilms NFL Rush http://www.youtube.com/nflrush #NFL #Chiefs #Rams 2018-11-20T05:34:15.000Z

The (spoiler alert) 54-51 victory by the Rams went on to become the highest-scoring Monday night game in league history, with many even debating whether it was the best regular season in the NFL’s 100-year history. Other notable records include:

The first game in league history in which both teams sides more than 50 points

The third-most total points scored (105)

The second-most total touchdowns (14) of any game in league history

It also arguably cemented Mahomes as the NFL’s MVP that campaign. A sophomore QB at the time, the Texas Tech product threw for over 400 yards for the first time in his career.

Wondering what other games made the cut? Here’s the full “Monday Night Football” lineup.