Ex-Falcons QB Loses Father to COVID-19

Former Atlanta Falcons 1993 quarterback Bobby Hebert lost his father on Saturday to the coronavirus outbreak. Hebert, who played 11 seasons in the NFL said his dad, Hebert Sr. was the reason he ever made it.

Hebert Jr. and his wife Jojo released a statement to ESPN on Saturday that included “our hearts are broken.”

His son, T-Bob also spoke out about his grandfather, Hebert Sr. on his Twitter account Saturday describing him as “the wisest, kindest, and most tactful person I have ever known.”

This is my namesake Bobby Hebert Sr He is the wisest, kindest, and most tactful person I have ever known He passed this morning and I love him and I will miss him He loved LSU to his core and instilled that love in me “Jolie l’lait d’vivre” pic.twitter.com/g484pHIyYz — T-Bob Hebert (@TBob53) March 28, 2020

An ‘Unseen Enemy’

Hebert Jr. who spent his final four years in Atlanta and played in the 1994 Pro Bowl, is now a sports radio analyst for WWL in Louisiana. He opened up about his father’s sickness on Friday, the day before he passed.

“He’s tough,” Hebert said. “You can be tough and the virus can overwhelm you, but I know he’s a fighter. … He’s fighting, he’s trying to hang in there. They’re giving him oxygen, he’s breathing and he’s trying to fight through it.”

In his most recent appearance on WWL, Herbert broke down crying while talking about his father. He described his dad as a “fighter” who survived multiple strokes, colon cancer, and open-heart surgery from a birth defect.

Hebert Sr. was 81-years-old.

Hebert Jr. advised others to listen to healthy officials.

“You can be tough and the virus can still overwhelm you,” before insisting that people heed the advice of health officials because “it’s an unseen enemy.”

Falcons Donate to Covid-19 Victims

Falcons owner and co-founder of Home Depot, Arthur Blank has donated $5.4 million to the Greater Atlanta COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund which was set up to help people get through the virus and unemployment.

“As a Family Foundation, we have always believed that it is the power of many that will make the greatest impact on the most pressing issues in our society,” Blank said on Friday. “This is that moment — to join together to truly harness the power of all of us to address a challenge that knows no boundaries and has no precedent in our lifetimes.”

Blank will also give $100,000 to Atlanta’s public schools, $100,000 to the city’s police department, and another $100,000 to six other non-profits that will help provide food relief for those in the Atlanta region. On top of helping the city of Atlanta, he plans to do the same exact donation for his home state of Montana.

Before Arthur started helping the city, he first pledged to pay all employees who work for The Blank Family of Businesses which includes hourly employees for the Falcons, Atlanta United, and any employees of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Falcons starting quarterback Matt Ryan also stepped in to help Atlanta. He will donate $100,000 to help charities in Atlanta in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak: Atlanta Community Food Bank provides foods to the needy while Giving Kitchen offers emergency assistance to food service workers.

