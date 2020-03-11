Final Four 2020: How Will Coronavirus Impact NCAA Title in Atlanta?

The Final Four is expected to go on as scheduled, but the NCAA announced that no fans will be allowed in attendance. The 2020 Final Four will be held in Atlanta, but it looks unlikely that it will be at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Associated Press’ Ralph Russo reported that the NCAA is exploring the idea of moving the semifinal and championship games to a smaller venue.

“Mark Emmert says the NCAA is looking to move the Final Four out of Mercedes-Benz Stadium into a smaller venue in Atlanta. Regional sites could also be moved from the currently scheduled arenas to smaller venues in same cities. The plan is to keep sites for the 1st round as is,” Russo noted on Twitter.

The NCAA has not announced a new host site in Atlanta, but the State Farm Arena or Georgia Tech could be potential options depending on the availability from April 4-6.

Taylor Swift Was Scheduled to Headline a Final Four Concert in Downtown Atlanta

Taylor Swift was scheduled to be the headline performer for the Final Four’s concert series called JamFest. The NCAA has not made an announcement on whether Swift’s downtown Atlanta show will still take place, or if any of the other Final Four fan activities will go on as scheduled. If fans are not allowed at the basketball games, it seems unlikely that the NCAA would continue with its plans to have thousands of people gather at Centennial Park for the concert series.

Some of the additional artists scheduled to perform at JamFest include Halsey and Tayla Parx.