Floyd Mayweather Pays Tribute to Deceased Ex Josie Harris [LOOK]

Boxing superstar Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. has posted a tribute to his ex girlfriend, Josie Harris, who passed away earlier this week. TMZ reported that Harris died the night of Tuesday, March 10. She was found unresponsive in her car at her home in Valencia, CA.

As reported by TMZ, officers arrived at Harris’ home around 9:30 pm, when she was pronounced dead. Officers told TMZ that they did not suspect foul play, and it would be treated as a death investigation instead of a homicide.

Mayweather and Harris dated from 1995 to 2010, and they have three children together. Here is Mayweather’s tribute:

On the cause of death, Sheriff Alex Villanueva told KABC-TV said, “It will take a while to figure that out.”

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Dana White Reveals UFC’s Immediate Plans for Coronavirus Outbreak