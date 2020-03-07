Mayweather’s $600 Million Demand: Khabib Responds

Two of the most talked about crossover fights in combat sports are boxing icon Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. vs. UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib “The Eagle” Nurmagomedov, and a rematch between Money and UFC superstar Conor “Notorious” McGregor.

The 43-year-old Mayweather has given the dollar figure of what it would take for him to return to competition. During a recent event in London, Mayweather said, “For myself, the number is $600 million. If I’m going to go out there and risk it, it’d have to be worth it.”

Khabib had a chance to respond to Mayweather’s demand during the UFC 249 press conference that took place on March 6. When asked by ESPN’s Mark Raimondi what he thought about the $600 million figure, The Eagle said, “$600 million to fight with me? Who is going to give him this money?”

Raimondi answered, “Not me.” Then The Eagle said, “Not me to. I don’t think Dana [White] is going to give him $600 million.”

The Eagle Has His Own Strict Condition For the Crossover Match

The UFC lightweight champ then reiterated his conditions if he were to fight Mayweather. Khabib is content with boxing for the first 11 rounds, but he wants the match to turn into an MMA fight in the twelfth round. He also cited a potential venue for the bout that he’s talked about previously. The Eagle claims that he has received a $100 million offer to compete in Saudia Arabia.

Khabib finished by saying, “I think Mayweather is a very big name. And right now I have a big name to, and we can fight but we need 11 rounds boxing and one round of MMA. Let’s go, I am ready.”

