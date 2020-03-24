Shaquille O’Neal Reveals Why Reggie Miller, Hakeem Olajuwon Were Overlooked

NBA Hall of Fame center, Shaquille O’Neal has been vocal today in his interview on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

The first overall pick in the 1992 NBA Draft, O’Neal discussed his respect for fellow Hall of Famer, Michael Jordan and late rap legend, the Notorious B.I.G. The former Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat champion also analyzed the skills of former Heat teammate Dwyane Wade and Cleveland Cavaliers teammate LeBron James while also discussing why Kobe Bryant should be on the cover of NBA 2K21.

The current TNT analyst also discussed Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller and Houston Rockets legend Hakeem Olajuwon.

Check out a snippet from our discussion below:

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: And I know that to be true. Hakeem Olajuwon. You mentioned him. When I look at Reggie Miller and I look at Hakeem, I feel like because they were such a – I think that in the 90’s for who watched basketball were spoiled. You had anybody from you to Charles, Michael, to Shawn Kemp – to just a myriad of different people. Do you think that in the rich era of 90’s basketball Hakeem and Reggie Miller were not totally valued – when you look at their games, to me I feel like that they can play in today’s era. Do you think that were – not overlooked, but there was so much great talent they weren’t getting the total respect they deserve?

Shaquille O’Neal: The answer to your question is that you’re correct. However, they were a part of a great product. For example, when you go to McDonald’s the Quarter Pounder is my favorite burger. But who has all the commercials – the Big Mac… so the NBA was putting out a product with: Magic, Bird, Kareem… and then the other options like Isaiah – so it’s not like they didn’t get the credit, they just were not the number one option on the menu. They were still a part of a great product. So it’s like I said before when you go to a McDonald’s. You got the Big Mac, the Double Cheeseburger, you got the Fish Filet – they’re all good but the Big Mac is always going to be the one. And that’s Jordan. He’s always going to be the one, and that’s Magic and that’s Bird always are going to be the ones to outshine. It’s not that he was overlooked, you just had a lot of great products out there.