Ravens Agree to Deal Tight End to Falcons: Report

The Baltimore Ravens have a log jam at tight end, and moved quickly to free up space on their roster at the spot by trading Hayden Hurst to the Atlanta Falcons.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed that Hurst was on the move. The return for the Ravens? A 2020 second round pick as well as a fifth round pick. Going with Hurst back to the Falcons was a 2020 fourth round pick.

The deal gets Atlanta a solid tight end to build around that they can feature after they are reportedly set to lose Austin Hooper in free agency. From Baltimore’s end, they are able to feature Mark Andrews as their top option at the position. A potential win-win for both sides with this move.

Hayden Hurst Emerged Within Offseason Trade Rumors

According to Gene Frenette of Jacksonville.com a month ago, the Ravens were taking pre-draft trade calls on Hurst. Both the New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars could be interested in making the move according to Frenette. The Falcons, at the time, were not mentioned.

Patriots, Jaguars exploring pre-draft trade for @Ravens TE Hayden Hurst, but whether it happens will depend on what draft capital teams r willing to part with. Hurst, who Jags we’re going to draft in 2018 ,told me 2 months ago he wants opportunity to catch more passes. Stay tuned — Eugene Frenette (@GeneFrenette) February 24, 2020

Hurst, a Jacksonville native, was within in a crowded tight end room in Baltimore. Mark Andrews is the clear No. 1 option for the Ravens, and it’s possible that Hurst sees the writing on the wall and might understand that he could be lagging behind in terms of targets in the future.

Trading Hurst away managed to net the Ravens some solid draft pick compensation. For the Falcons, they will acquire a tight end who could have potential to step up and become a serious NFL contributor if given the right situation.

Hayden Hurst Stats

While Hurst might describe himself as an ordinary guy, it’s clear since he was selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of South Carolina that he has designs on making a big impact. So far, after a pair of seasons in the league, Hurst has put up 512 yards and 3 touchdowns at tight end. Arguably, a bigger impact could and should be made on the field, and it’s possible that

Along with Andrews and Lamar Jackson, it’s tough to imagine Hurst not continuing to put up solid numbers and remain a major player for the Ravens into the future if he stays with the team. By the same token, if Hurst goes to the tight end needy team, he might only stand to gain in production and numbers in the future.

Either way, Hurst’s future in the league could be bright.

Ravens Roster Full With Young Upside

It’s easy to see Hurst continuing to be a leader and fit in with the Ravens given his age and talent level if he sticks with the team. Even in spite of some playoff shortcomings, the Ravens are still set up well to perform next season and beyond. A great tweet from Kevin Oestreicher shows that the reason for that has everything to do with age.

The core of Baltimore’s roster remains intact, and will be in their prime for a long time considering everyone’s age.

Age for some key players on the Ravens: Marquise Brown: 22

Lamar Jackson: 23

Marlon Humphrey: 23

Orlando Brown Jr: 23

Mark Andrews: 24

Chuck Clark: 24

Gus Edwards: 24

Ronnie Stanley: 25

Marcus Peters: 27 The future is bright in Baltimore😈 — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) January 13, 2020

With this considered, it doesn’t seem wise to think that the Ravens are going to go anywhere as a team that’s a league force. They’ve got a bevy of skill position players and guys at key spots who are young and ready to take the next steps in their career.

Even though Hurst is on the move, the future remains bright for the Ravens.

