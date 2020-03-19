Home Gym Equipment: Your 25 Best Options

With its 3/4-inch thick material, this exercise mat has plenty of padding to minimize noise and keep your neighbors happy. Although the tiles cover 96 square feet in total, the innovative interlocking design lets you make adjustments as needed. For example, you can stretch the tiles out to cover the entire floor or simply create a smaller mat to place under your cardio equipment or to use for your favorite floor-based exercises.

The double-sided mat features a high-density non-slip surface along with a moisture-resistant material to prevent slips when the surface is wet. To clean, simply wash the surface with soap and water.

If this particular mat size and thickness doesn’t suit your home gym needs, there are several other options. You can also choose between other colors for a more personalized appearance.