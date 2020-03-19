Home Gym Equipment: Your 25 Best Options

Even if you can’t make it to the gym, you can still get in a solid workout with the right home gym equipment. Whether you’re looking for serious equipment such as a spinning bike that mimics a studio experience or a few essentials, such as dumbbells and resistance bands, check out our top picks below.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $494.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $94.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $194.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $499.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $449.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $10.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $19.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $179.48 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $28.97 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $49.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $52.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $229.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $148.85 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $999.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $115.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $119.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $45.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $59.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $13.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $12.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $59.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $649.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $799.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $34.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $114.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. XMark Olympic Weight SetPrice: $494.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Weight set totals 115 pounds
- Semi-aggressive knurling provides a secure grip
- Durable brass bushings ensure a smooth spin
- Initial rubber smell can be bothersome
- Coating is prone to rust
- Chrome plating may start to flake over time
If you’re looking for an Olympic weight set with a bar that can handle the load, consider adding this Olympic weight set to your home gym. You’ll find a seven-foot Olympic bar along with an Olympic weight set totaling 115 pounds. The set contains two 25-pound, four ten-pound, four five-pound and two 2.5-pound weights. The bar features semi-aggressive knurling and durable brass bushings for that smooth spin. Smooth chrome sleeves make loading and removing weights faster and easier.
-
2. BalanceFrom Puzzle Exercise MatPrice: $94.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- High-density surface protects joints
- Moisture-resistant surface helps to prevent slips
- Easy to clean surface with soap and water
- Some complaints of inconsistent coloring between tiles
- Sides aren't equally textured
- Tiles may separate during intense exercises
With its 3/4-inch thick material, this exercise mat has plenty of padding to minimize noise and keep your neighbors happy. Although the tiles cover 96 square feet in total, the innovative interlocking design lets you make adjustments as needed. For example, you can stretch the tiles out to cover the entire floor or simply create a smaller mat to place under your cardio equipment or to use for your favorite floor-based exercises.
The double-sided mat features a high-density non-slip surface along with a moisture-resistant material to prevent slips when the surface is wet. To clean, simply wash the surface with soap and water.
If this particular mat size and thickness doesn’t suit your home gym needs, there are several other options. You can also choose between other colors for a more personalized appearance.
-
3. Fusion Motion Portable GymPrice: $194.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with eight accessories
- Easy to attach the resistance bands
- Provides a full-body workout in 20 minutes or less
- Included bands don't have much resistance
- Ab wheel is a bit thin
- Pads can wear out relatively quickly
If your home gym space is at a premium, you’ll get the most bang for your buck with home gym equipment such as this multi-use portable gym. You can use the equipment for upper and lower body workouts. For example, you can take advantage of the tricep bar or tone your core with the ab roller wheel. This kit also comes with a sturdy door anchor and two resistance bands.
The included pulse attachments are useful for challenging resistance sessions. Don’t worry if you’re looking for home gym equipment that can withstand heavier use, as this portable gym is made with steel bars.
Whether you’re a beginner or more advanced user, this portable gym delivers a whole-body workout in 20 minutes or less. If you could use some help getting started or are looking to switch it up a bit, simply consult the included guide with over 200 different exercises.
-
4. Schwinn IC3 Indoor Cycling BikePrice: $499.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Wireless heart rate monitoring
- 40-pound flywheel offers plenty of resistance
- Dual SPD pedals
- Some find the stock seat uncomfortable
- Doesn't monitor cadence
- Bottle cage is in an awkward position
Even if you can’t make it to spin class, you’ll feel like you’re getting the workout you want with the feature-rich Schwinn IC3 indoor cycling bike. The IC3 comes with all the essentials to help you feel like you’re in your favorite studio, from its LCD console to wireless heart rate monitoring and a 40-pound flywheel that offers plenty of resistance when you need it.
In fact, the bike works just as well for beginners as it does for serious cyclists. You can adjust the seat and handlebars vertically and horizontally to find the most comfortable riding position for your body.
This spinning bike also comes with dual SPD pedals, whether you prefer to use toe cages or SPD clips. An integrated device holder ensures you won’t be bored during workouts.
Other perks include the ability to adjust resistance with a dial along with multiple grip positions for sitting, standing, sprints and more. A built-in water bottle holder helps to keep you hydrated during workouts.
Find more Schwinn IC3 Indoor Cycling Bike information and reviews here.
-
5. Fitness Reality X-Class Multi-Function Power TowerPrice: $449.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Weight capacity up to 400 pounds
- Multi-grip chin-up and pull-up station
- Durable steel tube frame
- Not easy to maneuver
- Some wish the grips had more cushioning
- Doesn't come with an exercise guide
You can accomplish a full-body workout just by using this multi-function power tower. For example, it has a pull-up and chin-up station, along with large dip handles. The multi-grip station allows you to work out your chest, bicep, back, lats, triceps and more, including moves such as hammer pull-ups, vertical knee raises, incline and regular pushups and assisted dips.
You’ll also find an angled backrest and an angled main frame for even more versatility. A heavy-duty steel frame keeps the tower anchored firmly in place. This power tower also has a 400-pound weight capacity, which is enough for most home gyms.
-
6. Yes4All Agility LadderPrice: $10.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easily portable and comes with a carrying bag
- Nylon straps can be set at preferred distances
- Can be used inside or outdoors
- Material isn't very heavy
- Doesn't come with stakes to secure in the ground
- Carrying case isn't the highest quality
This agility ladder is designed for personal training and can be used indoors or outside. Even if you don’t have a lot of space, you can practice drills and speed workouts and improve your leg strength, foot speed, coordination, body control and more. The nylon straps are adjustable, so you can set them at your preferred distance for various workouts.
Depending on the amount of available space, you can opt for laddering ranging from eight to 20 rungs, or 11 go 25 feet. This agility ladder comes with a carrying bag and is easy to transport.
-
7. AmazonBasics Cast Iron KettlebellPrice: $19.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Wide, textured handle provides a secure grip
- Can be used for many different resistance exercises
- Comes in two weights
- Finish can feel rough
- Handles are a bit wide for smaller hands
- Some complaints of jagged edges on handle
This durable kettlebell is made with long-lasting cast iron, making it a sound investment for any home gym. Additionally, the surface is painted for extra protection against corrosion.
The kettlebell comes in 10-pound and 15-pound variations and can be used for many different resistance training exercises. Whether you’re using it for squats, lunges, swings or other exercises, the wide, textured handle provides a safe and secure grip, even when your hands are sweaty.
-
8. Bowflex 3.1 BenchPrice: $179.48Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can be used for over 30 exercises
- Ideal for barbells, dumbbells and cages
- Comes with a removable leg hold-down brace
- Doesn't have stabilizing levers
- Seat isn't adjustable
- Assembly can take awhile
The Bowflex 3.1 bench helps to correct your posture during workouts, resulting in safer and more effective lifting sessions. This bench also adjusts to four different positions so that you can complete a wider range of exercises. In fact, you can perform over 30 exercises with this weight bench.
The bench is especially useful for barbells and dumbbells. You can also add it to your favorite power cage to make a complete home gym. A removable leg hold-down brace comes standard and gives you extra support in the decline position.
-
9. URBNFit Balance BoardPrice: $28.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Non-skid surface makes this board suitable for most surfaces
- Even a few minutes activates core and leg muscles
- Useful for strengthening muscles and improving balance
- Can be a little slippery on hard floors
- Some complain that the wood surface needs to be sanded down more
- Doesn't come with user instructions
While it was originally created for surfers, you can use this affordable piece of home gym equipment to improve your balance and coordination. Whether you’re an athlete looking to boost your performance or are simply interested in strengthening muscles and working on your balance, consider adding this balance board to your home gym.
Not only is the board compact enough to fit just about anywhere, its non-skid surface lets you use it on nearly any surface. The board can be used by nearly anyone in the family, including those who are new to balance boards.
In fact, you can even use the board with a standing desk. Even just a few minutes on the board each day will activate your leg and core muscles.
-
10. TITAN Fitness EZ Curl BarPrice: $49.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Has a weight capacity of 200 pounds
- Curved design offers a more secure grip
- Designed for use with two-inch Olympic weights
- Sleeves prone to squeaking
- Doesn't come very well-oiled
- Some wish the knurling was more aggressive
You don’t need much space at all to enjoy the benefits this curl bar has to offer. Its curved design makes the bar easy to grasp and use, as it provides your hands with a firmer and more secure grip. Your hands are also less likely to slip during workouts, even when your hands are sweaty.
Despite its compact size, you can use the bar to work your deltoids, triceps, biceps, pecs, abs, hamstrings, quads and more. The bar is specifically designed for use with two-inch Olympic weights and even has rotating sleeves to firmly hold the weights in place. The bar weighs 14 pounds and has a weight capacity of 200 pounds.
-
11. Boulder Fit Doorway TrainerPrice: $52.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with rock climbing grips for an added challenge
- Doubles as a ground station for push-ups, dips and more
- Thick foam padding keeps hands comfortable
- Included bolts for installation are cheap
- Might not fit in wider door frames
- Protective pads may leave black marks on walls
If you’re working with limited space or simply don’t want to invest a lot of time or effort into a home gym right now, consider this doorway trainer from Boulder Fit. The trainer has several grip positions and is specifically designed for toning and building upper body muscles. You’ll even find rock climbing grips if you want an additional challenge.
While you can use it for more advanced moves, the trainer works just as well for basics such as push-ups, sit-ups and tricep dips. Not only does this door gym fit into most doorways, you can also place it on the ground for dips, push-ups and more. Thick foam padding keeps your hands comfortable during workouts.
-
12. CAP The Rebel Olympic BarPrice: $229.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rotating sleeves reduce wrist and forearm pressure
- Diamond knurling provides a secure grip
- Comes in several variations
- Sleeves might not spin easily at first
- Some complain that the coating wears off prematurely
- Collar isn't included
This robust bar can withstand Olympic weights, making it suitable for weightlifting and powerlifting. You don’t have to settle for a less effective workout just because you’re at home. Instead, this bar can help push you to your max with features such as rotating sleeves with bushings, which can reduce stress on the forearms and wrists, along with diamond knurling to maintain a secure and comfortable grip.
You can use the bar for squats or other targeted workouts, or for a rewarding full-body workout. This seven-foot bar has a durable coating for longevity. If The Rebel isn’t the right bar for you, there are other options. The Beast is made for the heaviest lifting and is ideal for professional weightlifters, while The Boss is designed for Olympic lifters and commercial gyms.
-
13. Weider Ultimate Body WorksPrice: $148.85Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- High pulley system for upper body workouts
- Can easily add resistance bands
- Ideal for working out upper and lower body
- Weight limit is 250 pounds
- Can be tough to adjust the height
- Prone to wobbling
The Weider Ultimate Body Works is a compact workhorse that allows you to do anything from seated chest presses to Pilates workouts and more. This versatile piece of home gym equipment features a high pulley system to effectively work out the body. There’s room to add some resistance bands if you want an even more challenging workout.
You can also adjust the incline bench to various positions to work out your upper or lower body. A telescoping design allows you to target just about any part of your body. There’s also a rolling seat. Free motion cables give your upper body an even more dynamic workout.
-
14. NordicTrack T 6. 5 Si TreadmillPrice: $999.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Self-cooling technology extends the life of the treadmill
- Has a commercial motor for heavy, extended use
- Includes workout programs for running, yoga, cross-training and more
- Weight capacity is 300 pounds
- Doesn't have a built-in fan
- Lacks Bluetooth technology
Running on the treadmill can be tedious, but this NordicTrack treadmill offers interactive personal training with a one-year iFit membership. The included membership gives you access to studio and global workout programs, so you can fight boredom and boost your fitness in the comfort of your own home. In addition to running, you’ll find workout programs for running and lifting, cross-training, intervals, incline training, yoga, full-body workouts and more.
The screen is a 10-inch HD smart touch display. This treadmill comes with a commercial motor for running and has smart speed adjustment technology up to 10 miles per hour. Self-cooling technology helps to extend the life of the treadmill, making it a practical choice for heavy and frequent use. Don’t worry if your home gym is a bit short on space, as you can conveniently fold the treadmill up for storage.
-
15. Innova ITX9600 Inversion TablePrice: $115.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Reversible ankle holding system
- Six-position adjustable pin system
- Easy to switch height settings
- Can't be folded completely flat
- Some find the ankle supports painful
- Not easily portable
If you’re looking for a piece of home gym equipment that anyone in your family can use, this inversion table fits users from 4’10” to 6’6″ and has a 300-pound weight capacity. Switching settings between users can be tedious, but you can quickly and easily make adjustments on this inversion table.
An adjustable headrest pad keeps your head stable and comfortable, as does the large padded backrest. The table also has a six-position adjustable pin system along with a protective cover to ensure a comfortable and safe position with every movement. A reversible ankle holding system lets you complete a wider range of exercises.
-
16. CAP Barbell Power Rack Exercise StandPrice: $119.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Vertical post for plate storage
- Adjustable J-cup catches for various exercises
- Ideal for all user levels
- Doesn't have band posts
- Safety catches aren't included
- Lacks a horizontal post for plate storage
You don’t have to save your toughest workouts for the gym, as this combination power rack and squat stand is designed for heavy use. However, this piece of home gym equipment is just as suitable for beginners.
Aside from its 11 and 12-gauge steel construction, the stand comes with a vertical post for plate storage. There’s also a powder-coated finish for longevity. You can use it for a wide range of exercises, including barbell training and bodyweight training.
Adjustable J-cup catches allow you to safely perform your favorite exercises. If you’re tired of your home gym’s monotonous color scheme, this power rack comes in bright hues such as green, blue, red, orange and yellow.
-
17. Core Prodigy Python Power TwisterPrice: $45.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Resistance can be varied by adjusting the grip
- Can be used for various exercises
- Internal safety spring holds handles together if the main spring breaks
- Spring can be noisy
- Can't actually adjust the resistance
- Stronger users may want more resistance
Safety is a priority with this power twister, thanks to an internal safety spring that holds the handles together if the main spring ever breaks. If you’re short on time or space, you can still get in a meaningful workout with this compact and versatile piece of home gym equipment.
To vary the resistance, you simply need to adjust between a close or wide grip. While you can vary the resistance, it’s not possible to adjust the resistance level of the power twister. The twister makes a versatile addition to your home gym and can be used for overhand and underhand bend exercises as well as bicep curls.
For best results, consider incorporating the twister following your upper body or chest workouts.
-
18. StrongTek Wooden Slant BoardPros:
Cons:
- Built-in handle makes the board easily portable
- Specifically designed for stretching calf muscles
- Can boost recovery from various lower-body injuries
- Traction tape is prone to peeling
- A bit heavy for moving around
- Doesn't come with an instructional video
This wooden slant board can help keep injuries at bay by ensuring the proper stretching technique. The adjustable incline board is particularly suited for stretching calf muscles, although it can also help you recover from lower-body injuries such as shin splints, plantar fasciitis, foot and ankle pain and more.
You can adjust the board in five different ways, from 15 to 35 degrees. Anti-slip treads keep your feet firmly in place whenever you’re using the board. A built-in side handle lets you move the board as needed.
-
19. AIZIYUO Jump RopePrice: $13.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Anti-skid handles
- Memory foam padding for increased comfort
- Won't get twisted or tangled during use
- Can be tough to adjust the length
- Handles are a bit fragile
- Rope material isn't very heavy
If you’re looking for an affordable addition to your home gym, consider this jump rope. A PVC coating over the braided steel wire rope adds an extra element of durability for your workouts. You also won’t have to worry about the rope getting tangled or twisted during use.
Anti-skid handles allow you to maintain a firm grip, even when your hands get sweaty. Each handle is also constructed with memory foam for a more comfortable grip.
Aside from cardio training and general fitness workouts, you can use this jump rope for MMA, CrossFit, speed training, boxing and even endurance training. You can even benefit from using the jump rope during circuit training workouts.
According to ACE Fitness, adding two to three minutes of continuous rope jumping following an exercise circuit can burn even more calories.
-
20. Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise BandsPrice: $12.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made with natural latex material
- Includes a complimentary instruction guide
- Can be used for stretching, strengthening and more
- Some wish the bands were wider
- Bands are prone to rolling up
- Initial rubber odor
These resistance bands feature five resistance levels and can be used for a variety of exercises. Each band is color-coded to help you keep track. These versatile bands are equally handy for yoga as well as stretching, strength training and general exercise. You can even use the bands with a Pilates reformer or a vibration machine for a more effective workout.
The bands are equally effective for rehabilitation and can be used to recover from back, knee and leg injuries. Their natural latex material makes these resistance bands gentler on the skin. If you could use some help getting started, you’ll find a complimentary instruction guide along with an E-book with illustrated exercises.
-
21. The Step Original Aerobic PlatformPros:
Cons:
- Can be adjusted to three riser levels
- Top surface is cushioned
- Made with recyclable material
- Doesn't come with an exercise video
- Can get loud with quicker steps
- A bit bulky for storage
You can easily adjust the height of this aerobic platform to get a complete whole body workout conveniently in your home gym. Start with the easiest four-inch setting or use the risers to lift the platform up to a more challenging eight-inch setting. This full-size platform measures 16 inches wide and 43 inches long, which is plenty of surface area for you to comfortably stand on.
Each riser comes with non-skid feet to keep the platform from sliding or skidding on the floor. In addition to a textured surface to keep feet from slipping, the top of the riser is also cushioned for your comfort. The maximum weight capacity is 350 pounds.
-
22. PRx Performance Murphy RackPrice: $649.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large enough to use with a barbell and free weights
- Pair of J-cups makes lifting sessions safer
- Only sticks out four inches when folded up
- Requires at least 108-inch ceilings for normal installation
- Installation can be tricky
- Weights aren't included
Even if you don’t have lots of room in your home gym, you can still get a rewarding workout without sacrificing space with this wall-mounted folding power rack. This sturdy rack is made with steel and has a black powder coat finish for longevity. It can also hold up to 1,000 pounds.
When it’s in use, the squat rack stands 90 inches tall and measures out 22 inches. In comparison, the rack only stands out four inches from the wall when folded.
There’s plenty of room to use your favorite barbell and other weights. You can even use a weight bench if you want. A pair of sturdy J-cups makes your lifting sessions that much safer.
-
23. Bowflex Blaze Home GymPrice: $799.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes a leg extension for lower body workouts
- Can be used for over 60 different exercises
- Many different cable and pulley positions
- Doesn't have a media rack
- Lacks a Quick Change system
- Vertical bench press isn't available
You can perform over 60 exercises with the Bowflex Blaze, which is plenty for a complete full-body workout. You can upgrade the standard 210 Power Rod resistance pounds to 310 or 410 if you’re looking for more of a challenge. The seat rail slides so that you can use the machine for rowing and leg presses as needed.
This home gym also comes with a squat bar and lat bar so that you can get started right away. Triple-function hand grips are also included. You can target your back, lats, pecs and other muscle groups thanks to the various cable and pulley positions. The Blaze includes a leg extension attachment for lower body workouts.
-
24. TriggerPoint GRID Foam RollerPrice: $34.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can be used for the whole body
- Comes with instructions and an online video
- Rigid exterior and core designed for repeated, heavy use
- Compact size can make it less effective for the back
- Rigid exterior can be a bit tough for beginners
- A bit pricey for its size
A multi-density exterior makes this foam roller equally effective and durable. Whether you’re using it to loosen up before your home workout or you want to help prevent injuries, the multi-dimensional surface can boost oxygen flow, channel blood, relieve joint and muscle pain and more. You can even use it for general wellness, such as improving your balance and flexibility.
In addition to a sturdy multi-density foam exterior, this foam roller has a hollow and rigid core to withstand repeated use. In fact, the roller supports up to 500 pounds. The GRID roller is appropriate for the whole body and comes with instructions along with an online video to help you get started. At just 13 inches long, this foam roller is also easily portable.
-
25. CAP Barbell Cast Iron Hex DumbbellPrice: $114.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Hexagon head keeps dumbbells from rolling
- Durable finish won't chip over time
- Unique shape is easier to store
- Some complaints of rough finishes
- Grip could be more aggressive
- Coloring may fade over time
These dumbbells come in pairs and single weights. Each dumbbell is made with solid cast iron material for ultimate durability. The dumbbells also have practical hexagon heads to keep them from rolling when placed on the floor.
You can use your single weight or set to work out virtually every muscle group, including your legs, back, arms, chest and core. An anti-slip grip keeps your hands steady, even when they’re sweaty.
What's the Best Home Gym Equipment for Me?
If you belong to a commercial gym or studio, consider the machines that you use the most. For example, you might find yourself getting in some cardio on a treadmill on a regular basis or routinely using a power tower for a rewarding full-body workout. Knowing which machines you regularly use can make it easier to decide on the best home gym equipment for you.
On the other hand, you might decide to focus on equipment that emphasizes areas that you need to work on, such as dumbbells for upper body workouts or a balance board to improve your balance whenever you get a chance.
Selecting a mix of cardio equipment and weights not only provides a complete home gym setup, but also makes it easier to reach the recommended activity level for adults. If you could use a reminder, the American Heart Association recommends participating in at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity, or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity, per week. This includes muscle-strengthening activities such as weights or resistance training at least twice per week.
What Do I Need for My Home Gym?
The beauty of a home gym is that you can set it up exactly as you prefer. Whether you're looking to supplement a gym membership with a few basics or you want a complete home gym setup, you'll still want a few essentials for your home gym.
For starters, kettlebells and dumbbells don't take up much space and can even be used for full-body workouts. Resistance bands are highly versatile and work well for stretching and strengthening as well as for increasing exercises during Pilates or when using a home gym.
Which Workout Machines Can Be Used at Home?
Budget and space can make it easier to figure out which workout machines are right for your home gym. Most home gyms are much smaller than your average commercial gym, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy a well-rounded setup with cardio equipment and weights.
There's good news if you're short on space, as even some of the biggest workout machines on this list can be folded up for storage. For example, this NordicTrack treadmill folds up when it's not in use. The PRx Performance Murphy Rack mounts into the wall and folds up when you're done so that it sticks out just four inches from the wall.
See Also:
- 15 Best Power Racks: Compare & Save
- 11 Best Home Gyms: Which is Right For You?
- 11 Best Exercise Mats for Home Fitness
- 11 Best Indoor Cycling Bikes for Home Fitness
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.