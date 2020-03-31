11 Best Indoor Ping Pong Tables for Home: Your Easy Buying Guide

The Stiga Advantage Lite Indoor Ping Pong Table is for the casual player who doesn’t want to waste time putting the table together, but would rather open the box and get right to the action. That’s because the Advantage Lite comes 95 percent pre-assembled and the QuickPlay design will have you playing in 10 minutes.

The table can fold into two halves and be rolled to where you want to play. It also helps with compact storage. When you’re where you want to play, use the wheel’s safety locks to keep the table in place.

There is a 72-inch net that has a clamp post system that can be assembled and removed in seconds. The table itself is has a 1/2-inch thick table top and a 3/4-inch welded steel tube style apron for added support.

If nobody is around and you want to practice, simply put the table into playback position and hone your skills by yourself.

Here are the dimensions of the table in certain positions:

Play Position — 108 inches long by 60 inches wide by 30 inches high

Playback Position — 66 inches long by 60 inches wide by 64 inches high

Storage Position — 28 inches long by 60 inches wide by 64 inches high

Don’t forget to get your table tennis accessories, including ping pong paddles and ball sets.