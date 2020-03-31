11 Best Indoor Ping Pong Tables for Home: Your Easy Buying Guide

Indoor ping pong tables can provide hours of entertainment and family fun. And if you’re in the market for one, you’re in the right place. We’ve compiled a list below of some of the most popular and functional ping pong tables from top brands like Stiga, Joola, Killerspin, Cornilleau, and more. Take a look at the pros and cons, figure out what kind of space you have, then pick the one that’s best for you and your family. And if you’re looking to get outside to play in the fresh air, check out our recommendations for the best outdoor ping pong tables.
1. STIGA Advantage Lite Indoor Ping Pong Table
Cons:
- Practice solo and hone your skills by putting the table in playback posititon
- A safety latch system on the underside of the table locks the table top in place
- The 72-inch net has a clamp post system that can be assembled and removed in seconds
- The 1/2-inch thick table top might warp quicker than those that are 3/4 or 1 inch thick
- Some users said the screws weren't very effective and came loose too easily
- While there are wheel locks, the table is lightweight and might not be as stable as you'd like all the time
The Stiga Advantage Lite Indoor Ping Pong Table is for the casual player who doesn’t want to waste time putting the table together, but would rather open the box and get right to the action. That’s because the Advantage Lite comes 95 percent pre-assembled and the QuickPlay design will have you playing in 10 minutes.
The table can fold into two halves and be rolled to where you want to play. It also helps with compact storage. When you’re where you want to play, use the wheel’s safety locks to keep the table in place.
There is a 72-inch net that has a clamp post system that can be assembled and removed in seconds. The table itself is has a 1/2-inch thick table top and a 3/4-inch welded steel tube style apron for added support.
If nobody is around and you want to practice, simply put the table into playback position and hone your skills by yourself.
Here are the dimensions of the table in certain positions:
Play Position — 108 inches long by 60 inches wide by 30 inches high
Playback Position — 66 inches long by 60 inches wide by 64 inches high
Storage Position — 28 inches long by 60 inches wide by 64 inches high
Don’t forget to get your table tennis accessories, including ping pong paddles and ball sets.
Find more STIGA Advantage Lite Indoor Ping Pong Table information and reviews here.
2. JOOLA Indoor 2500 Ping Pong Table
Cons:
- The surface is made of 1-inch thick wood composite for more consistent bounce and overall play
- The clamp-style, heavy-duty net is tournament grade and measures 72-inch with tension adjustments
- There are 8 total wheel locking casters to provide maximum stability
- On the pricey side
- Some users said some the screws became loose too quickly
- Some users said they had some difficulty attaching the wheels
The JOOLA Indoor 2500 Table Tennis Table delivers tournament-style performance and features, making it arguably one of the most popular indoor ping pong tables on the market today.
Expect fast, consistent play thanks to the 25mm (1 inch) playing surface. And as for stability, the table has a 50mm black powder-coated metal undercarriage and four wheel locks per table half. The table, which is approved for tournament play USA Table Tennis (USATT), also has a clamp-style, heavy-duty net that measures 72 inches with tension adjustments.
Other highlights include the solo playback mode for single practice, automatic folding legs, stable steel legs, and a safety latch system.
Turn your home’s game room into the place to be and take a look at our picks for the best full-size air hockey tables.
Find more JOOLA Indoor 2500 Ping Pong Table information and reviews here.
3. GamePoint Tables Indoor Ping Pong Table
Cons:
- 1.5-inch apron and 1.5-inch diameter steel legs provide durability and stability
- 3-inch caster wheels have four locking mechanisms on each half of the table
- The table legs feature levelers to ensure a balanced playing surface
- The 15mm playing surface is a bit thinner and might warp quicker than thicker ones
- Some users said the table had a bad odor for the first few weeks
- Doesn't come with paddles or ping pong balls
The GamePoint Table Inside 15 Ping Pong Table has all the features you need for hours — and years — of fun, including play-back mode, durable construction, and quick assembly.
Some of the features of the table include a 15mm-thick (5/8 of an inch) wood composite playing system, 3-inch caster wheels with four locking mechanisms on either half of the table, a 1.5-inch apron and 1.5-inch diameter steel legs with levelers, a clamp-style net with an adjustable tension system, and an ant-tilting locking device system.
Quick to assemble (it comes 95 percent put together), the table can easily fold for fast transport and compact storage. It measures a regulation-size 9 feet in length.
Looking to add more fun without taking up extra space to your game room? Then check out our picks for the best electronic dartboards, including those from the top brands like Viper and Arachnid.
Find more GamePoint Tables Indoor Ping Pong Table information and reviews here.
4. Franklin Sports Mid-Size Ping Pong Table
Cons:
- Perfect for smaller spaces and kids, the table folds up for compact storage
- Legs feature levelers so you can get a balanced playing surface
- Comes almost completey assembled and you won't need any tools to finish putting it together
- Not as long-lasting as most others on this list
- Some users said the table wasn't very sturdy
- Probably not suited for more advanced players
If you don’t have much room, the Franklin Sports Midsize Ping Pong Table could be what you need, as it measures at just about 6 feet in length.
Featuring a 9mm-thich high density fiberboard (HDF) wood playing surface, the has a self-tensioning net, carrying handles for easy storage, on-table ping pong ball and handle holders (sold seperately), and a metal frame and legs with levelers.
The table assembles in minutes and can fold up for easy storage.
Tight on space, but looking for more game room fun? Browse our choices for the best portable air hockey tables, ideal for kids and those with limited room,
Find more Franklin Sports Mid-Size Ping Pong Table information and reviews here.
5. Stiga Advantage Pro Ping Pong Table
Cons:
- It features 8 extra large 4-inch black caster wheels with locks for easy movement and game-time stability
- Thicker 3/4-inch playing surface promotes more consistent bounces and faster action
- Independent table halves allow for compact storage as well as the ability to set up the solo playback position
- Some users weren't happy with the shipping packaging as a few said the table arrived damaged
- Some users said they had some difficulty assembling the table as it arrived missing parts
- At over 200 pounds, it's rather heavy to move by yourself
The Stiga Advantage Pro Ping Pong Table is highlighted by its durable construction, extra large wheels, and tournament-level playability.
The playing surface features a 3/4-inch thick, high-density MDF table top encased in a 1.5-inch steel apron, which helps promote more consistent bounces and faster game action. The support system is made of 1.5-inch steel legs with adjustable 2-inch levelers and extra large 4-inch black caster wheels with locks for added stability. There is also a safety latch system underneath the table to keep securely in an upright position during play.
You’ll be ready to play in minutes thanks to the QuickPlay design, which comes 95 percent assembled. The 72-inch tournament-grade net also attaches in seconds and has tension and height adjustments. The table has independent halves that allow to fold up for compact storage or to put into solo playback position.
Turn your house into the ultimate game room and take a look at our recommendations for the best pool tables for your home.
Find more Stiga Advantage Pro Ping Pong Table information and reviews here.
6. JOOLA Rally TL Indoor Ping Pong Table
Cons:
- Independent table halves make for compact storage and can be set in solo playback position
- Sturdy, powder-coated steel legs have rubber levelers to protect floors and provide a balanced surface
- It's available in three thicknesses -- 5/8-inch, 3/4-inch, and 1-inch
- It doesn't come with accessories like ping pong balls or paddles
- Depending on the model, it could be on the pricey side
- Quantities might be limited on certain sizes
JOOLA is certainly known for their high-quality indoor ping pong tables, and the Rally TL is no exception, as it’s available in three MDF playing surface sizes — 5/8-inch, 3/4-inch, and 1-inch thick. The 1/2 inch table is pictured here.
Measuring 9 feet long by 5 feet wide, the table has a durable powder-coated frame and apron with legs that feature rubber levelers that will not only protect your floors but provide a balanced playing surface. There are also 3-inch wheels with locks for added stability (4-inch wheels on the table with the 1-inch thick playing surface). It folds easily for compact storage and can also be set up in solo playback position. Another cool touch is the ping pong ball storage areas in each of the corners.
Don’t stop at ping pong! Check out our picks for the top foosball tables for home entertainment for more gaming options.
Find more JOOLA Rally TL Indoor Ping Pong Table information and reviews here.
7. Killerspin MyT4 Indoor Ping Pong Table
Cons:
- 3-inch wheels with locking mechanism and legs with levelers for stability
- Has a repeat roller coating in matte blue with gloss white lines for the playing surface
- Cool features like solo playback mode and built-in storage for paddles and balls
- The 15mm-thick playing surface is thinner than other Killerspin models
- Some users felt the table wasn't as sturdy as others
- Some users felt the net wasn't very durable
The Killerspin MyT4 Table Tennis Table is one of the more popular models of MyT family as it boasts tournament-style features and built-in accessory storage with room to hold 8 ping pong balls and a paddle at each end. Killerspin has some of the coolest and functional indoor ping pong tables going.
The table, which measures 9 feet long by 5 feet wide, has a 15mm-thick MDF playing surface that has a bright blue repeat rolling coating with distinct while lines and boundaries for excellent visibility. Other highlights include solo playback mode, a clip-on net, 3-inch wheels with locking mechanisms (8 locks in all), and a sturdy frame and legs with levelers.
Browse a wider selection of Killersport Ping Pong Equipment, including the MyT5, MyT7, and MyT10 tables.
Find more Killerspin MyT4 Indoor Ping Pong Table information and reviews here.
8. Atomic Hampton 3-in-1 Ping Pong/Pool/Dining Table
Cons:
- The table has it all -- ping pong, billiards, and also as a dining set
- The 2 benches are comfortable to sit on and act as storage bins for the included game accessories
- At 7 feet in length it helps save space for those with smaller rooms
- On the pricey side
- It's very heavy at roughly 450 pounds, so get others to help you move it
- The table is just 7 feet in length, so not regulation size for ping pong or billiards
Eat, play, relax are three things you can do with the Atomic Hampton 3-in-1 Table as it is designed to be a ping pong table, billiards table, and a dining table. Yep, it’s got it all.
It measures 7 feet and includes all the ping pong and pool table accessories you need for hours of fun. When you’re done playing, use the two benches as storage for the equipment, attach the included table top and have some lunch (food and dishes not included)
Constructed of stylish and modern grey wood, the Hampton 3-in-1 table is built to last.
Find more Atomic Hampton 3-in-1 Ping Pong/Pool/Dining Table information and reviews here.
9. GoSports Midsize Ping Pong Table
Cons:
- Compact size (6 feet by 3 feet) make it ideal for smaller spaces and kids
- Sets up and collapses in seconds and stores compactly
- Includes two paddles, four balls, rules of the game, and an accessory carrying case
- Probably not suited for more advanced players
- Not as durable and sturdy as more expensive tables
- Can be used outside, but it's recommended to get a cover or bring it inside after use
Compact and affordable are two words to describe the GoSports Midsize Ping Pong Table, which measures 6 feet long by 3 feet wide.
That smaller size is ideal for kids and for those with less room for larger tables. Lightweight at under 40 pounds, the table folds and collapses in seconds and can by carried and stored easily. For both indoor and outdoor use, it has a sturdy aluminum frame and a smooth playing surface. The set includes two paddles, four ping pong balls, and an accessory carrying/storage case.
Browse a wider selection of portable ping pong tables for more options.
Find more GoSports Midsize Ping Pong Table information and reviews here.
10. Butterfly Centrefold 25 Ping Pong Table
Cons:
- 25mm (1 inch) thick ITTF approved playing surface is fast and promotes consistent bounces
- The rubber wheels are extra large at 5 inches and have locks for better stability
- Steel frame protects the table and steel legs have levelers
- It's expensive
- Doesn't include any paddles, balls, or accessory storage areas
- It is very heavy (nearly 400 pounds), so you'll need help moving it
Not only is the Butterfly Centrefold 25 Ping Pong Table approved by the Internationa;Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), but it comes fully assembled. That’s right, leave your tools in the toolbox, take the table out of the box, and start playing.
The Centrefold 25 truly is a top-notch table as it features a 1-inch (25mm) thick scratch-proof wooden surface that promotes consistent bounce and faster play. The massive 5-inch rubber wheels have locks to keep the table in place during the most competitive matches. The frame, apron, and legs are all made of durable, sturdy steel. The legs have levelers which keep the playing surface balanced at all times.
The table also includes a tournament-grade net and folds up easily for compact storage.
When you’re not in the mood for ping pong, work on your golf short game with one of our recommended indoor putting greens.
Find more Butterfly Centrefold 25 Ping Pong Table information and reviews here.
11. Cornilleau 500 Indoor Ping Pong Table
Cons:
- Patented Compact Technology system ensures maximum safety, easy movement, and compact storage
- 22mm (7/8 inch) high density playing surface provides better bouce and faster play
- There's a central release handle that allows the table to open and close in seconds
- On the pricey side
- Some might have trouble with assembly
- Only two breaks so the table might not be as sturdy as others with more locking mechanisms
One of Cornilleau’s most popular indoor ping pong tables, the 500 Table Tennis Table is highlighted by the patented Compact Technology system that ensures maximum safety thanks to the corner protection pads, easy movement, and compact storage.
The 7/8-inch (22mm) thick high density top provides excellent bounce and faster play, while the tournament-grade net can adjust by height and tension. The large caster wheels feature two locks combine with the strong frame for added stability during intense play.
Other features include the central release handle for quick opening and closing, solo playback mode, included paddles and balls, and a ping pong release.
Add to your game room with even more entertaining fun and check out our picks for the best bristle dartboards.
Find more Cornilleau 500 Indoor Ping Pong Table information and reviews here.
How Big is a Regulation Size Ping Pong Table?
A regulation size ping pong table is roughly 9 feet long by 5 feet wide and about 2 1/2 feet high. Most on this list are that size, though there are a few smaller ones we recommended for those with less space.
Does the Thickness of the Playing Surface Matter?
You bet it does. The tables on this list range from about 15mm to 25mm thick. The thicker the table, the better. You'll get more consistent bounce and faster play. If you're a beginner or plan on having the table for children, you don't need to go for the table with the thickest playing surface.
Where Can I Get a Ping Pong Table Cover?
Ping pong tables can be quite expensive, so it might be a good idea to protect your investment. Especially if you plan on playing outside.
Ping pong table covers come in a variety of sizes and styles. Many tables are stored in the upright position (folded up), while other covers just lay flat over tables that are stored in playing position.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.