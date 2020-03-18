15 Best Indoor Putting Greens for Home Use: Buy & Save

Indoor putting greens are a brilliant way to practice your putts in the comfort of your own home, and, ultimately, cut strokes off your golf game when you hit the real course.
There are a few different models available, including but not limited to the basic flat mat with a standard hole or holes, a green with an automatic golf ball return, and those intended for specific training that usually have distance, target, and alignment markers. A couple of each is highlighted in the list we came up with below. Take a look, check out the pros and cons, and see which is the best fit for you. Then grab your putters and start practicing.
-
1. VariSpeed Putting SystemPrice: $85.73Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The movable mat allows you change the speed of the surface (4 different speeds)
- You'll get a visible path of your putt to analyze; use the mat brush to erase the path
- It includes an adjustable wedge to allow to make your own custom slopes and breaks
- On the pricey side
- The mat is on the lighter side, so it might lift off playing surface occasionally
- Some might find the mat a bit narrow; it's less than 2 feet wide
When it comes to indoor putting greens, the VariSpeed Putting System takes practice to another level with its unique set-up and functions.
It gives you accurate course-like conditions by offering different putting speeds and breaks similar to what you’d find on a real green. Made of 100 percent polyester, the durable mat allows you to see the actual path of your putt thanks to fibers that show the ball’s trace. You can also get 4 different speeds and create your own custom breaks. Another bonus is the length. While it measures 10 feet long total, there are feet markers so you know exactly how far each of your putt travels so you can build up muscle memory. It includes a cup and a booklet with recommended practice exercises.
The VariSpeed Putting System is a must-have when it comes to putting training aids.
Find more VariSpeed Putting System information and reviews here.
-
2. Putt-A-Bout Grassroots Par Three Putting GreenPrice: $38.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built-in "sand traps" will catch errant putts
- There are three different holes to aim at for wider range of practice putts
- Made of PET resin and is designed for durability and functionality
- There is no automatic golf ball return
- There is the possibility that the mat eventually becomes "wrinkled" and uneven
- Some users felt the experience didn't resemble real green conditions
Practice your green game anywhere you’d like with the Putt-A-Bout Par Three Putting Green, which is features different hole locations and “sand traps” to catch errant putts.
Measuring 9 feet long by 3 feet wide, the mat probably works best on flat, harder surfaces. That should keep the mat flat and help prevent wrinkling.
The mat is made of durable PET resin and has a non-skid bottom. There is a slight rise in elevation from the actual putting area to the holes.
You can pick up used practice golf balls in bulk for putting inside so you can keep your better ones for the course.
Find more Putt-A-Bout Grassroots Par Three Putting Green information and reviews here.
-
3. SKLZ Accelerator Pro Indoor Putting Green With Ball ReturnPrice: $44.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The ball return helps make your practice session more efficient
- Upslope at the cup helps you practice accelerating through the stroke so you won't leave putt short
- The three alignment guides help with consistency and accuracy
- The slope of the hill can’t be adjusted
- Left-handers might find the ball return awkward as the golf balls will roll toward your feet
- Some users felt the return track was too short and needed to go retrieve the ball occasionally
Highlighted by its automatic ball return for efficient practice, the SKLZ Accelerator Pro is one of the top rated indoor putting greens for those looking for overall consistency.
Measuring 9 feet long and 16.25 inches wide, you’ll get a true roll feel on every putt, as the surface is very similar to what you’d find on an actual golf course. Use the three alignment guides at 3, 5, and 7 feet to really hone in on your accuracy and consistency at different distances. And there is a slight upslope near the cup which is designed help you accelerate through the stroke so you’ll be less prone to leave your putts short.
Browse a wider selection of SKLZ golf practice aids for a wider selection of equipment.
Improve your overall game with one of our recommendations for the best golf simulators for home use.
Find more SKLZ Accelerator Pro Indoor Putting Green Ball Return information and reviews here.
-
4. Gracetech Golf Putting GreenPrice: $249.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made of artificial grass turf, much like you'd find on a real golf course and putting practice green
- Available in multiple sizes, including extra large with three holes (pictured)
- Durable built, and designed for both indoor and outdoor use
- On the pricey side
- Might be too big for some
- Rather heavy at about 35 pounds
The Gracetech Putting Green will make you feel you’re on a real golf course thanks to its construction and availability in extra large sizes.
Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, the mat is made of 10mm synthetic short grass (putting surface) and 35mm nylon and PP long grass (the fringe) on top of a 10mm thick high elastic rubber foam base. The depths of the holes are approximately 20mm. Flag sticks are also included, as well as a decorative “sand trap” on the model measuring 5 feet by 10 feet (this one pictured).
If using this putting green outside, pair with one of our recommended golf nets for chipping and driving for a complete practice in your own yard.
Find more Gracetech Golf Putting Green information and reviews here.
-
5. TrueBirdie Indoor Putting GreenPrice: $69.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The built-in alignment tool helps you get the proper address and club head path during the stroke
- Length markings on the side help you practice from different distances
- Designed to help you perfect your putting speed and aim
- While it comes with a silicone "cup" it doesn't have an actual target hole
- There is no automatic ball return
- Some users felt the mat took a while to flatten out when first opened and rolled out
Designed to help you perfect your speed, aim, and muscle memory, the TrueBirdie Indoor Putting Green is a very useful mat thanks to the alignment tool and length markings.
The alignment marking helps you get a proper address and then a clear view of the club head path during the entire stroke. The length markers on the side are clearly visible and go from 1 to 8 feet and are designed to allow to you practice putts at different distances. There are two targets in the back corners, but the set also includes a silicone cup if you prefer to shoot at an actual “hole.”
Measuring 10 feet long by 16 inches wide, the mat can roll up quickly and stored in the included travel bag.
Check out a wider list of golf accessories for more must-have equipment for home and real course use.
Find more TrueBirdie Indoor Putting Green information and reviews here.
-
6. Rukket Golf Putting GreenPrice: $174.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 2-in-1 set-up allows you to have the ability to putt at 4 different holes and distances
- Adjustable slope allows you to practice putts with different breaks
- Extras include 2 turf bumpers, a putting ring, and 3 alignment golf balls
- On the prioey side
- Some users felt the ball rolled faster on this surface than a real green
- Some users felt it wasn't very conducive to store easily
When it comes to versatile indoor putting greens, the Rukket 2-in-1 Mat is one of the more effective and innovative as it features four different holes to practice on, including one with an automatic ball return.
Measuring 12 feet long by 2.5 feet, the mat has an adjustable slope which allows to practice putts with different breaks. There are also distance markers (in feet) and an alignment tool when putting at the target with the golf ball return target.
The bundle includes two turf bumpers to keep your golf balls from rolling off the mat, three alignment practice balls, and a portable putting ring which you can bring and use anywhere.
Find more Rukket Golf Putting Green information and reviews here.
-
7. Asgens Golf Putting GreenPrice: $60.00Pros:
Cons:
- There are two holes, one regulation sized and one slightly smaller to help your accuracy
- The double-color surface makes for a more realistic look
- The gravity ball return system is designed promote practice efficiency
- Some users felt the ball return wasn't very effective
- Some users felt the surface was too slow
- Some users felt the putting surface didn't stay flat to the floor all the time
The Asgens Golf Putting Green packs a lot of uses and services into a portable, durable mat. Extra long at 9.8 feet, the mat features 2 holes — in 2 different sizes (one regulation, one slightly smaller) — to help with accuracy and consistency.
The holes are on an upslope and that will force you to hit your putts with a little more authority to prevent leaving them short, which nobody wants to do. The hole with a smaller cup has an alignment guide to help with precision. The surface is much like you’d find on a golf course green, so you’ll be getting a true feel on every putt.
And the mat can be rolled up for easy storage and transport. It has a convenient hole to store putters and another nice touch is that 3 golf balls are included.
Find more Asgens Golf Putting Green information and reviews here.
-
8. Forb Indoor Golf Putting GreenPrice: $79.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Three holes at different lengths for more practice options
- The slight ramp near the holes will promote you to accelerate through the putt
- The bottom is made of 5mm thick rubber matting to help prevent slipping
- No automatic golf ball return
- Some users said it was difficult and took time for the mat to go flat
- The mat doesn't have any borders, so if you miss, your golf balls might roll onto the floor and away from you
The Forb Golf Putting Green is a simple, yet effective, mat with three targets and a slight slope so you can have multiple practice targets.
The durable 50mm thick EVA foam easily rolls up and out on most surfaces so you’re ready to go in a flash whether you’re indoors or outside. The bottom is 5mm thick rubber to help prevent slipping.
The mat is available in two extra large sizes — 10 and 12 feet long. It is approximately 2 1/2 wide.
Find more Forb Indoor Golf Putting Green information and reviews here.
-
9. EXPUTT Indoor Putting GreenPrice: $75.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The various foot markers allow you to practice putting distances up to 10 feet
- The alignment line is designed to help you at address and get a proper stance and follow through
- The target hole has curved lines in front and behind to help improve aim
- While there are target markings, there are no actual holes
- Some users felt it took a while to get the mat to remain flat
- There are no borders or automatic ball return
When it comes to skill training indoor putting greens, the EXPUTT Practice Mat is certainly a model that can help you get a consistent overall stroke, including aim, speed, and stance.
Some of the top features of this training mat include length markers up to 10 feet, alignment tools to help practice stance, address, and follow through, and a target hole with curved lines in the front and back to help you work on your aim.
Measuring 10 feet long by 1.6 feet wide, the mat is made of nylon and has a non-slip rubber bottom. It folds up quickly and compactly and comes with a handy carrying case.
Indoor putting greens make for excellent golf gifts for beginners as they are ideal for training new players.
Find more EXPUTT Indoor Putting Green information and reviews here.
-
10. GoSports Pure Putt Challenge Putting Green GamePrice: $69.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Designed for fun, but also helps with aim and putt speed
- Excellent for both parties and single practice
- Comes with 16 golf balls that can be used on real practice greens
- No actual holes to putt into
- Some users felt the mat didn't stay flat on the surface very well
- You'll have to supply your own putters
This isn’t so much a typical putting mat, but the GoSports Putting Green Game will deliver hours of fun, while helping you improve your aim and speed.
This game is designed for 2 to 4 players and includes 16 golf balls (4 of each color), a dry erase scorecard, and instructions. The mat itself, which measures 10 feet by 2.5 feet and has a woven rug-like construction, has 6 scoring targets as well as water hazards and bunkers.
When it comes to fun party games, the GoSports Putting Green Game is a must for this summer.
Find more GoSports Pure Putt Challenge Putting Green Game information and reviews here.
-
11. SkyLife Golf Putting GreenPrice: $179.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- There are two holes (one standard size, one a bit smaller), including one with an alignment tool
- There is a removable slope base to practice more difficult putts
- Realistic artificial grass and non-slip rubber bottom
- On the pricey side
- Some users said the taller "fringe" grass shed
- Some users said it took a while to get the "bumps" flattened after rolling it out
The SkyLife Putting Mat is designed to improve your aim, stroke, and overall consistency on the greens thanks to its realistic construction.
The mat, which measures 10 feet long by 2.5 feet wide, features realistic artificial grass that includes a fringe. The playing surface itself has two holes, one regulation size and the other a bit smaller so you can practice accuracy. The smaller hole has an alignment tool which helps with pre-putt address, your stance, and follow through. There is a removable slope base underneath the holes so you can practice more challenging putts.
Other features include a durable rubber base to prevent sliding, a stainless steel sail cup and flag, and an easy-to-roll closure system for compact storage.
Find more SkyLife Golf Putting Green information and reviews here.
-
12. Birdie Maker Putting GreenPrice: $54.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- If you purchase the bundle set, you'll receive the Birdie Cup which helps with accuracy and catches your made putts
- The distance markers are there to help you build muscle memory for putts of all lengths
- The alignment tools helps you get a proper address, stance, and stroke though the entire putt
- There are no golf ball blocking boundaries or automatic return
- Some users felt the distance markers weren't accurate
- Some thought the construction of the surface wasn't very realistic
The highlight of the Birdie Maker Golf Green is the included Birdie Cup, which is a device designed to help you focus on your aim and accuracy and if you hit your putt, it’ll catch the ball. There is also a model that comes without the Birdie Cup.
The mat, which was designed by a PGA Professional, measures 10 feet (20 inches wide) and includes length markers every foot, alignment tools so you can work on your address, stance, and follow-thru, and two “hole” targets in each corner. It can fold easily for compact storage and carrying.
Learn more about the Birdie Maker Golf Green with additional pictures and video.
Find more Birdie Maker Putting Green information and reviews here.
-
13. Tianbuu Golf Putting GreenPrice: $199.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The foldable bridge is movable and adds a fun and challenging aspect to your practice
- Has premium artificial turf that simulates a real green, including taller grass on the fringe
- More compact size is more suited to smaller areas
- Probably not best suited for realistic practice
- On the pricey side
- Shorter in length than most greens on this list
Looking to add a little fun and competition to your practice? Then check out the Tiannbu Golf Putting Green, which features a foldable bridge for a more unique look compared to the others on this list.
The bridge can move around the green, which measures 8.2 feet by 3.8 feet, and is tall enough so you can putt the ball underneath it. The surface is made of high quality artificial turf and has taller grass in the fringe to prevent golf balls from rolling off the mat.
There are four total holes for a wider range of practice and the bundle includes three practice balls.
Find more Tianbuu Golf Putting Green information and reviews here.
-
14. Boburn Golf Putting GreenPrice: $59.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Clearly marked distance lines allow you to practice putts from lengths up to 8 feet
- Alignment guides are designed to help you improve address, stance, timing, power, and more
- There are numerous marked targets as well as an included rubber hole cup
- It might take a while to get all the "bumps" out and get it flattened
- It's pretty narrow in width, only 19 inches
- There are no borders or ball return to keep the golf balls from rolling away from the mat
If you’re looking for indoor putting greens designed to elevate your game around the cup, then check out the Boburn Practice Mat, which is highlighted by clear, distinct distance markers and numerous targets.
The yardage markers allow you to practice putts to about 8 feet. There also plenty of alignment guides are there to help you improve your address, stance, timing, putting stroke, power, and more. Once you’re ready, let that putt roll toward one of the many targets or the included rubber hole cup.
Compact and easily foldable, the mat comes with a convenient storage carrying case.
Find more Boburn Golf Putting Green information and reviews here.
-
15. LIQIWI Golf Indoor Putting GreenPrice: $95.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Sturdy wooden constuction has a spot to hold golf balls and a place to lean your putter
- Two different sized holes; one regulation and one slightly smaller to help with accuracy and aim
- The alignment tool on the smaller diameter hole helps you focus on address, posture, and follow through
- Might be too bulky for some
- On the pricey side
- Some users feel the ball return isn't always efficient
Practice your putts in style with the LIQIWI Practice Green, which is highlighted by sleek, durable wooden construction.
The wooden base has a slot to store golf balls as well as a built-in handle to hold your putter. Measuring 11.5 feet long, the mat is two-toned and has two target holes. One is regulation size, the other a bit smaller. The smaller hole has an alignment tool to help you improve your address, stance, aim, and follow through. Both holes are set up on top of a slight slope, so you’ll be forced to make a complete stroke. If you leave it short, it will come rolling back to you.
Another cool feature is the automatic golf ball return. Sink your putts, the ball comes right back to you.
Find more LIQIWI Golf Indoor Putting Green information and reviews here.
What Indoor Putting Green is Best for Me?
There are a few kinds of putting greens available as we mentioned above. In a nutshell there's your basic green with hole(s), mats with automatic golf ball returns, and the training greens, which often feature distance markings, alignment tools, and numerous marked targets. All three will help improve your green game, it's really a personal preference.
Do Indoor Putting Greens Work?
While most people will tell you it's not the same as putting on a real golf course, the majority will say "yes" when asked the question. With indoor putting greens you can literally practice anytime you want, rain or shine. As long as you take it seriously and concentrate, you'll likely see very nice improvement once you step onto the green on your local golf course. Work on your golf ball alignment, stance and posture, follow through, power, speed, and more all in the comfort of your own home.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.