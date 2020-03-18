15 Best Indoor Putting Greens for Home Use: Buy & Save

Indoor putting greens are a brilliant way to practice your putts in the comfort of your own home, and, ultimately, cut strokes off your golf game when you hit the real course.

There are a few different models available, including but not limited to the basic flat mat with a standard hole or holes, a green with an automatic golf ball return, and those intended for specific training that usually have distance, target, and alignment markers. A couple of each is highlighted in the list we came up with below. Take a look, check out the pros and cons, and see which is the best fit for you. Then grab your putters and start practicing.