Ivy League Cancels Tournament Due to Coronavirus Concerns

As millions around the world ready themselves for self-quarantine and treatment in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, sports tournaments in the United States and overseas are slowly changing their plans to also follow suit.

According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, the Ivy League has officially canceled their tournament. Yale, who were crowned regular season champions, will go on to participate in the NCAA March Madness tournament. On the women’s side, Princeton will represent the nine universities in upcoming games.

Slated to begin Saturday with 4-seed Penn taking on 1-seed Yale, CTPost.com adds that tickets for the competition will be refunded in full.

“We understand and share the disappointment with student-athletes, coaches and fans who will not be able to participate in these tournaments,” Ivy League Executive Director Robin Harris said in a statement. “Regrettably, the information and recommendations presented to us from public health authorities and medical professionals have convinced us that this is the most prudent decision.”