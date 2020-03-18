Seahawks Have Growing Optimism Over Jadeveon Clowney’s Future

The Seahawks are believed to have a growing sense of optimism around Jadeveon Clowney’s free agency. Clowney’s expectations of the free-agent market have not gone as planned which could work in the Seahawks’ favor. The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell reported that the Seahawks have a sense they will “win out” with Clowney.

“There is a sense around the Seahawks their closeness with him, and his fondness for them, will ultimately win out,” Bell reported. “That what he could have in Seattle would be better than the market is indicating he could get somewhere else.”

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo explained that the Seahawks’ offer to Clowney may be the “best he’ll get.”

“I’ll give you what I can tell you on Clowney here: He hasn’t found the market he expected. Could wind up the #Sehawks’ offer is the best he’ll get,” Garafolo reported on Twitter.

Clowney Is Unlikely to Receive the Free Agent Deal He Originally Expected

Garafolo later implied that the Seahawks would still need to give Clowney a sizable deal. It is unlikely to be “at the top of the market” as Clowney originally expected.

“To be clear, he’s in line to make a lot of money. But it sounds like his camp’s expectations were at the top of the market, and they’re not there. Not yet anyway,” Garofolo noted.

Seahawks GM John Schneider admitted at the NFL Combine that the team is hoping to have a bit of home advantage in retaining Clowney.

“You’d like to think so,” Schneider said, per Yahoo Sports. “We know his body. We know how to take care of him, and then also, the stadium we play in…To have that noise, the real good pass rushers know it and they have that snap anticipation.”

Clowney’s Goal of a $23 Million Annual Salary Is Now Viewed as a “Long Shot”

Prior to the most recent reports, ESPN 710 Seattle’s John Clayton indicated that Clowney’s market continues to shrink. Clayton called Clowney’s initial expectation of receiving an annual salary of $23 million a “long shot.”

What is going to be interesting in the Clowney negotiations is how the recent agreements by other players impact his negotiations. He would like more than $23 million a year. After the two days of the legal tampering period, that number would be a long-shot.

Clowney only notched three sacks last season, a stat that is perceived to have had a negative impact on his free agent market. Schneider noted that the Seahawks were not concerned by his low sack numbers.

“It doesn’t, because he’s so disruptive,” Schneider explained, per Seahawks.com. “When he comes off the ball and is using his hands—he’s an incredible player, no doubt about it. Sack number wise, I think he had 8.5 a couple of years ago. He’s the exact same player that he was in Houston.”

Clowney and additional free agents can begin signing contracts with other teams on Wednesday, March 18. The longer Clowney remains on the market, the likelihood of the pass rusher staying in Seattle increases.