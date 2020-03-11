Jayson Tatum Debuts ‘Taco Jay’ Sneakers in Win Over Indiana

All-Star forward Jayson Tatum was seen sporting a very interesting pair of sneakers during Tuesday’s game between the Boston Celtics and the Indiana Pacers.

Tatum, who has nicknamed himself ‘Taco Jay’ after his love for tacos, debuted the ‘Taco Jay’ Jordan XXXIV PEs during Boston’s 114-111 victory in Indiana.

The shoes received mixed reviews from fans on Twitter, but in them, Tatum ended the night with 30 points, six rebounds and four steals. The 22-year-old is now averaging 23.6 points per game and coming off an Eastern Conference Player of the Month award.

Okay, now let's talk about these "Taco Jay" Jordans. Thoughts? 🌮👟🔥 pic.twitter.com/4lsM1iU62P — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 11, 2020

Celtics Give Up Yet Another Double-Digit Lead, But This Time They Held On

Tuesday’s was eerily similar to Boston’s last few games over the past week and a half, only this time with a different outcome. For the fifth time since Feb. 29, the Celtics had given up a double-digit lead.

Boston saw its 16-point lead dwindle over a span of about four minutes in the fourth quarter, but unlike in its last few games, Boston was able to get the defensive stops it needed in the final minutes and secure the victory with a successful inbound.

C’s Finally Clinch a Playoff Spot

Tuesday’s win officially secured Boston’s spot in the postseason, and now all focus turns to health and playoff seeding. While chances of stealing the No. 2 spot from Toronto have significantly dwindled during their recent slump, the Celtics should at least be aiming to remain in the Top 3 to secure homecourt advantage.

With Jaylen Brown still out of the lineup for now, Gordon Hayward has continued to be a solid presence since returning from his own knee injury. Notching 27 in his hometown on Tuesday, Hayward has scored over 20 points in back-to-back games, and his consistency will be key going forward during the rest of the season and into the playoffs.