Jazz Star Donovan Mitchell Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The impact and spread of the Coronavirus in the NBA continues. Less than 24 hours after Utah Jazz All-Star center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the COVID 19 that causes the Coronavirus, causing the 2019-20 season to be suspended, his teammate and fellow All-Star Donovan Mitchell has reportedly tested positive as well, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Unfortunately, Gobert wasn’t exactly careful or sensitive to the precautions the NBA put into place, nor was he considerate of others, and that may have played a role in the spread of the disease that has become a pandemic across the world after originating in China.

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus, league sources tell ESPN. Jazz players privately say that Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings. Now a Jazz teammate has tested positive. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020

Mitchell, 23, made his first All-Star Game appearance in this his third season in the NBA. He is having a career year across the board with personal highs in scoring (24.2) rebounds (4.4), assists (4.2), field goal percentage (.453), three-point accuracy (.364), and free-throw percentage (.859).

Everyone of Gobert’s teammates was tested on Wednesday night after he was diagnosed with the virus, but as of now, Mitchell is the only other player to have tested positive.

The spread of the virus is expected to continue and could lead to more cancellations or suspensions of major sporting events and large gatherings throughout the world. As of now, there is no timetable for the NBA to return to action. The more players, officials, coaches, and staff members who are confirmed to have contracted the virus, the longer it could take for things to return to normal.

While the Coronavirus has been deadly for just over 3% of the people who have contracted it, the vast majority of those victims are people who already suffer from chronic illness or the elderly. A younger, healthier person is more likely to carry and transmit the virus than to become deathly ill.

Still, this is a serious situation with more widespread ramifications by the hour. Other sports leagues and organizations are beginning to follow the NBA’s lead in hopes of curtailing the spread. Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available on Gobert, Mitchell, any other NBA-related people who test positive, and the status of the basketball season.

