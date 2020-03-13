Jimmy Butler Blasts Brett Brown And Reveals Why He Left The 76ers

In case you need some non-Coronavirus-related NBA news, the Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler spoke to former teammate and current New Orleans Pelicans’ sharpshooter JJ Redick on the latter’s podcast. They discussed their time together on the Philadelphia 76ers roster, and what prompted Butler to leave and join the Miami Heat in free agency this past offseason.

Let’s just say Butler isn’t the type to be controlled, and he’s not a fan of Sixers head coach Brett Brown.

In the interview below, Butler candidly speaks about the moment he knew he was leaving the 76ers. The excerpt of the conversation begins at the 8:20 mark of the video:

Jimmy Butler Reveals What Made Him Leave the Philadelphia 76ers | The JJ Redick Podcast | The RingerIn his latest appearance on 'The JJ Redick Podcast,' Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler goes into detail about the events that soured his time with the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2019-20 NBA season. He explains some of his issues with the team and coach Brett Brown, as well as what influenced his decision to leave to sign with the Miami Heat this offseason. Listen and subscribe to 'The JJ Redick Podcast with Tommy Alter:' http://therin.gr/ct0YYaA Subscribe to our channel: http://therin.gr/5te1wFL CONNECT Shop: https://theringer.com/shop Website: http://theringer.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/ringer Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ringer Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ringer YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCT83YP07yVuaH9J19YABhlw 2020-03-11T16:00:06.000Z

In short, an unnamed person in the Philly front office asked head coach Brett Brown, whom Butler clearly didn’t see eye-to-eye with during his time with the organization, if he could “control Jimmy.” Per Butler, the person asked, “if you can control Jimmy, we’ll consider bringing him back.”

Butler was irritated at the notion and the verbiage, and he says that was the moment he decided he would leave the team. He hadn’t necessarily chosen to go to the Miami Heat, but that decision would come perhaps days later. Butler also questioned Brown’s leadership and coaching style.

He pointed out a meeting that was supposed to be a film session where no one spoke, and the only sound that could be heard was the click of the remote as Brown thumbed through the different slides. Butler said he asked Redick at that time, “why would I go back in there? We didn’t do anything and nothing got accomplished.”

Based on the information Butler gave in the interview, it appears this was the moment when things broke down. Butler has notoriously had issues with coaches and teammates in the past.

Things went south with the Chicago Bulls when Butler and Dwyane Wade seemed to isolate themselves from the younger players on the team. This rift helped get Butler traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves. In Minnesota, Butler took aim at Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins in a practice session that made it difficult for the two to coexist as the former forced a trade to the 76ers where things obviously didn’t work out.

Things have worked well for Butler and his new team. Before the NBA shut down the season because of the Coronavirus on Wednesday night, the Heat had marched to a 41-24 record which is good for first place in the Southeast division.

Butler may not be the leader, but he has to be considered a legitimate MVP candidate. He is leading the team in scoring (20.2) assists (6.1) and steals (1.7), and he has shown more leadership in his current role than he has in the past.

Once the season resumes or the postseason begins, Butler will have an opportunity to lead his team on a deep playoff run.

READ NEXT: Jazz Star Donovan Mitchell Tests Positive For Coronavirus’