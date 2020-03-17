Josh Gordon Hints at Seahawks’ Return With Cryptic Tweet

Former Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon is technically a free agent, but even the playmaker is unclear on whether he can sign with a team. Gordon was suspended indefinitely by the NFL, but changes to the drug testing policy in the new CBA has some fans wondering if the receiver could be reinstated. As free agency kicked off, Gordon implied that he would like to return to the Seahawks.

“This free agency stuff looks exciting. 🧐…Idk if I’m allowed to be a free agent, but if I was; I like those bright green uni’s. 😂 😉,” Gordon noted in a series of tweets.

One thing that is important to keep in mind is that Gordon was suspended for “performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse.” The NFL may have relaxed their policies on marijuana, but Gordon was suspended for multiple substances. Gordon’s reinstatement is not automatic since it was for multiple substances which were not made public after his suspension.

Gordon Is Suspended Indefinitely by the NFL

If Gordon were to be reinstated, a return to the Seahawks could make sense. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll appeared to be sympathetic when Gordon was suspended for the fifth time in his NFL career.

“Our heart goes out to Josh having to face this again,” Carroll said, per Boston.com. “The fact that he’s up against it and all poses a great challenge to him. Fortunately, he’ll have the benefit of all of the league’s resources to support him and to help him. We’ll wish him the very best in taking care of business. It’s very unfortunate.”

Carroll appeared to be impressed with Gordon’s performance on the field. While Gordon did not receive the ball often, he was in the early stages of learning the Seahawks offense.

“We saw Josh really at a really high level the whole time he was here,” Carroll explained, per Boston.com. “The work ethic he brought was one, but his getting along with people and being good to work with and to talk to and all of that and to deal with on a regular basis, really he was great.”

The Seahawks were willing to give Gordon another chance when no other NFL team would after the Patriots released the receiver. Seattle was the only team that put in a waiver claim for Gordon.

The Seahawks Showed Interest in Patriots’ Wide Receiver Phillip Dorsett

With Gordon’s status in flux, the Seahawks appear to be in the market for an additional receiver. The Seahawks have already shown interest in Patriots’ wideout Phillip Dorsett, per ESPN’s Josina Anderson.

“Just got off the phone with impending FA WR Phillip Dorsett. He told me, teams showing preliminary interest in him include the #NYJ, #SEA, #LAC, #SF, #LVR. He said, ‘I just want to come in and have a great opportunity to play and showcase how I can really flourish as a player,'” Anderson reported on Twitter.

Gordon appeared to remain in the Pacific Northwest even after he was suspended and a return to the Seahawks is within the realm of possibilities. Don’t expect the Seahawks to re-sign Gordon unless he is reinstated by the NFL, and so far we have no indication that this is close to happening.