Former Raiders All-Pro Offensive Lineman is Interested in Playing for the Bears

Chicago Bears All-Pro kickoff returner and wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson has been attempting to recruit everyone from Tom Brady to Darius Slay before and after free agency began, with zero success. Last week, he continued his recruiting efforts on Twitter, tweeting at All-Pro tackle Kelechi Osemele. Initially, their exchange was nothing exciting, essentially an exchange of pleasantries.

CP what’s good — Kelechi Osemele (@KOseven0) March 24, 2020

Patterson then took it up a notch by asking Osemele a very blunt question: “What you think about joining @ChicagoBears?”

Osemele seemingly doubled down on his feelings about the Bears when he retweeted a video of a dominant Khalil Mack, followed by a major upping of the ante: he tweeted Patterson’s question at David Mulugheta, an agent affiliated with Athlete’s First, the firm that represents him.

The Bears are in desperate need of offensive line help, and the retirement of guard Kyle Long has left a huge void in terms of toughness and leadership. But could Osemele be an option?

Kelechi Osemele is Coming Off a Disappointing Season With the Jets

Osemele is 30-years-old, and was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft. Back surgery cut his season short in 2013, but an otherwise healthy Osemele started 51 games in his four seasons with the Ravens. He signed a five-year, $60 million contract with the Raiders, playing well and making two Pro Bowls in his three seasons with the team while being named an All-Pro in 2016.

He was traded to the New York Jets in 2019, where he started just three games. Osemele’s time with the Jets was contentious at best; he had a shoulder injury in which non-team doctors suggested would require surgery. Jets team doctors, however, deemed the surgery unnecessary. Citing his desire to be healthy for 2020, Osemele went ahead and had surgery on his shoulder last fall, and the Jets cut him immediately in late October.

Osemele will turn 31 in June, but he should still have a few solid years of play left in him. He has started 96 games in his eight seasons, and he would be a definite upgrade on the o-line for the Bears. He played left guard his three years with the Raiders, but he also played tackle for a few seasons with the Ravens. The Bears need a right guard; depending on the flexibility of the other players on the line, Osemele could be a nice addition. James Daniels has played center and is the current left guard. It would be a nice combination of youth and sage wisdom on the Bears’ o-line if Osemele came on board.

After missing the majority of the 2019 season due to injury, he will also likely come with a reduced price tag — one the Bears could afford, especially if the deal were in the 1-year, $5-6 million range.

Tweeting a request to join the Chicago Bears at his agency seems to express a certain degree of interest. Time will tell if Ryan Pace and the Bears return that interest.

