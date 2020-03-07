Khabib Nurmagomedov & Tony Ferguson on Fighting Georges St-Pierre

UFC 249 is a month and a half away, and one of the most anticipated lightweight fights will finally take place. UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib “The Eagle” Nurmagomedov will defend his belt against the #1 contender, Tony “El Cucuy” Ferguson. Both men are on a 12-fight win streak in the UFC, and many analysts and fans are claiming that the winner of this bout will cement the greatest lightweight fighter ever.

Arguably the greatest fighter ever is former UFC Welterweight and Middleweight Champion Georges St-Pierre. The man known as GSP ruled the welterweight division for years before taking a hiatus from the sport and vacating his belt. He came back four years later, in November of 2017, and defeated the middleweight champion at the time, Michael Bisping, which earned him the belt.

During the UFC 249 press conference on March 7, the UFC lightweight champion was asked if GSP was the best quality opponent he could face besides Feguson.

The Eagle answered, “I can. Why not? I can, but all question [can go to] Dana [White], UFC, all those people. Because I never choose my opponents or fights. I am the champion and I have to defend my title. Right now is [the] contender is Tony Ferguson. After we can talk about this. Why not?”

El Cucuy then chimed in, “I’m a natural 170 pounder. I knocked out everybody at Ultimate Fighter, at 170. GSP was the sh*t. He changed the game with the supplement nutrition, doing it the right way. He was the guy in my weight class that I was gunning for. That’s the real one, man.”

Georges St-Pierre Formerly Retired From Fighting in 2019

GSP’s last fight in the Octagon was on November 4, 2017, when he defeated Michael Bisping in the main event of UFC 217. He earned himself another piece of gold, but he ended up vacating the middleweight belt a month later due to having ulcerative colitis.

A year later he revealed that he recovered from the condition, but in February of 2019 GSP took part in a press conference and formerly retired from the sport.

The Eagle & El Cucuy Meet in April at UFC 249

On April 18, Nurmagomedov and Ferguson will finally meet in the center of the Octagon in the main event of UFC 249. This is the fifth time a match has been booked between the two men, with each prior bout falling through.

Nurmagomedov will put his lightweight belt and undefeated record on the line against El Cucuy in a match that many analysts have said will determine the greatest lightweight fighter in UFC history.

