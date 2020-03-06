Khabib Nurmagomedov Kicks Tony Ferguson’s UFC Belt [WATCH]

Next month, two of the best lightweight fighters will finally lock horns inside the Octagon. UFC 249’s main event features UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib “The Eagle” Nurmagomedov defending his title against the #1 contender, Tony “El Cucuy” Ferguson. Both men have outstanding MMA records. The Eagle has an undefeated professional record of 28-0, and El Cucuy’s is 25-3.

On March 6, the UFC 249 presser took place and a heated exchange between the two fighters dominated most of time. And during the staredown at the end, Khabib ended up kicking Ferguson’s interim belt.

Here is the video of it via ESPN’s Mark Raimondi:

Khabib gave Ferguson’s belt a kick 👀 pic.twitter.com/RNjm4nhJty — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) March 6, 2020

In the video, Nurmagomedov is holding his UFC lightweight belt, and the belt that Ferguson has is the interim lightweight belt he won at UFC 216 in October of 2017. He won the belt when he defeated Kevin Lee, but El Cucuy was later stripped of the title due to injury.

The matchup between these two fighters has been years in the making, and it’s regarded by most as a battle between the two very best lightweights in the world. The fight between these two men has been scheduled four other times, but each time one of the two had to pull out. Although Ferguson has three losses on his resume, he has only lost once in the UFC, and he has been unbeaten since 2013.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: UFC Fight Filled With Controversy From Start to Finish [WATCH]