3 Potential Rookie Replacements For Stephen Gostkowski in New England

The New England Patriots parted ways with 14-year veteran Stephen Gostkowski on Monday and his replacement might come from the 2020 NFL Draft.

Back in 2006, Gostkowski was drafted and he took over for Adam Vinatieri. One of these three could potentially play a similar role.

Rodrigo Blankenship, 6’1″ 190, Georgia

Up until the end of the 2019 season, Blankenship was far and away everyone’s top kicking prospect in this year’s draft. However, like many kickers, Blankenship hit a rough patch. A missed field goal in overtime against the Oklahoma Sooners led to the Georgia Bulldogs’ first loss of the season, and it seemed to shake Blankenship’s confidence.

The charismatic and normally ultra-confident kicker is still a top prospect at his position who could be drafted as high as the fourth round. However, he doesn’t look as much like a can’t-miss prospect as he once did, no pun intended.

Jonathan Song

One interesting prospect whose name isn’t being mentioned enough when it comes to the top kickers in this year’s draft is the TCU Horned Frogs’ Jonathan Song.

In three seasons at TCU, Song made 40 of 44 attempts. That includes an impressive 23 of 34 as a senior in 2019. Song hasn’t shown off excellent leg strength to this point, having never attempted a kick of 50 yards or further in college.

His longest was a 46-yarder in 2018. However, his 96% accuracy as a senior and 91% accuracy at TCU overall has to stick out to a team like the Patriots. When New England drafted Gostkowski out of Memphis, his accuracy was one of his best attributes.

He’d improved each year he was in school and as a senior, he connected on 88% of his attempts. Perhaps Song’s accuracy will encourage Bill Belichick to use one of the team’s 12 draft picks on him.

Dominik Eberle

If the Patriots are looking for a prospect who is accustomed to kicking in less-than-ideal weather conditions, Dominik Eberle is worth consideration. Eberle spent his college football career kicking primarily at Merlin Olsen Field At Maverik Stadium where wind, cold and other elements can be a factor.

It’s not quite like kicking at Foxboro Stadium in a snowstorm, but Eberle has had to perform in a climate that is at least similar. Like Gostkowski and many other promising kicking prospects, Eberle showed increased accuracy through his college career.

As a senior, Eberle nailed 87.5% of his field goals. Unlike Song, Eberle has been trusted to attempt so long field goals. He has made four of seven attempts of 50 yards or further. His longest is 52 yards and that came in 2017.

Overall, Eberle is consistent and could keep the Patriots from missing a beat in the kicking game.

