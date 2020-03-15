Klay Thompson, Warriors Defense Praised By Ex Player, Lakers Coach

Klay Thompson is a pure shooter. He has the hardware to prove it.

A five-time NBA All Star and three-time NBA Champion, Thompson was the Golden State Warriors‘ 11th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Washington State.

Thompson, 30, has a career average of 19.5 points, while shooting a career 41.9% from downtown.

Thompson signed a five-year contract with the Warriors that will pay him $190 million through 2024.

He earned it. Appearing on the Scoop B Radio Podcast, former Laker player and coach, Tracy Murray sung Thompson’s praises.

Check out a snippet from the podcast below:

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Kevin Willis. You played with him in the NBA.

Tracy Murray: I played against him for many years. I missed him with the Toronto trade. He was going to Denver, I was going to Toronto. But what a physical specimen and a guy that knew how to last in the League and keep himself healthy. You look at Kevin Willis today as a 50-something year old man and this dude is still chiseled and in great shape right now! He can go get a 10 day right now the type of shape he’s in.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Who is the modern day Kevin Willis?

Tracy Murray: Modern day Kevin Willis….it’s hard to say man, because they don’t utilize big fellas like that anymore. I mean they got guys picking and diving. If it’s not a lob, they don’t throw them the ball. Embiid is the only one that they dump it down to and say go to work so it’s like I can’t compare these bigs that was, you know – doing their thing back then because, they’re not really using these kids.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Who’s the modern day Tracy Murray?

Tracy Murray: Modern day Tracy Murray…wow. They’re so many guys – I would say Klay Thompson. Because Klay – the only thing that I don’t do that Klay does extremely well is he’s more of a defender than I was but, we were both masters of coming off screens, we were both masters of pump faking one dribble pull ups, we both had range on our 3-point shots, we both were good free throw shooters, we both have a high basketball IQ and how to use our clip, and when to get to the cup and finish. He can get in the post, turn around, and fade away. I could turn around and fade away. We’re both similar players offensively