Knicks Owner James Dolan Tests Positive for Coronavirus

New York Knicks owner James Dolan has become the latest member of the NBA community to test positive for the coronavirus, the team announced in a press release.

Dolan has been in self-isolation and according to the team, he is experiencing no symptoms. The long-time owner of the team continues to oversee business operations.

Dolan, who turns 65 in May, owns the New York Rangers of the NHL and New York Liberty of the WNBA in addition to the Knicks under The Madison Square Garden Company. The entity also owns the teams’ regional sports networks, MSG Network and MSG Plus.

NBA Players Stepping Up During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Many players have stepped up to do their part in fighting the pandemic. Danilo Gallinari, Devin Booker, and Karl-Anthony Towns, whose parents are fighting the virus, are among the player who have pledged significant resources to the cause.

Stephen Curry is among those who used his following to educate. He hosted an Instagram Live with Dr. Anthony Fauci (Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force) to speak about the issues at hand with the virus.

“This is serious business, we are not overreacting,” Fauci said during the Instagram Live session. “I’d like to get the people in the country to realize that we’re dealing with a serious problem…I want to get rid of that misconception that there’s extremes.”

Dr. Fauci stressed the importance of social distancing and constantly washing your hands among the best practices. Though he explained that not every part of the United States should take the same approach with regard to lockdowns. “You treat New York City different than you treat Nebraska,” Fauci said.

He also recommended that most people who get sick should not go to the hospital, even if you have aches, fever or a cough.

“The first thing you do is stay at home. Don’t go to the emergency room, because then you might infect others. get on the phone with a healthcare provider…Get instructions from them on what to do,” Fauci said.

“If you are seriously ill, then you have to go there. But if you just have aches, pain, fever, stay where you are and contact a physician.”

According to worldometer.com, there are over 663,000 cases of the coronavirus and sadly, slightly over 30,000 people have died with the virus.

NBA Players Recovering From Coronavirus

More than 122,000 people have recovered from the virus, including NBA players Christian Wood, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. But what does recovered mean? Dr. Fauci, in that same Instagram Live session with Curry, cautioned that we don’t know much with regard to this strand of virus or how far out an infected person could be shedding the virus. However, there is a strong hope that it will operator like other viruses in the past, which is good news.

“If this acts like every virus that we’ve ever known, the chances are overwhelming that if you get infected, recover from infection, that you are not going get infected from the same virus,” Fauci said. “Which means that you can safely go out into the community and feel immune…you’ll be able to have what’s referred to as herd immunity. Enough people have recovered in the community. That gives the virus very little chance to spread rapidly.”

