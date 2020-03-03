Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma Reveals New Hair Color, DeMarcus Cousins Trolls [LOOK]

DeMarcus Cousins may not officially be a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, but Boogie is active on social media with his ex-Lakers teammates.

Exhibit A via social media guru Jasmine L. Watkins:

This man Boogie is a fool lmaoo pic.twitter.com/LVgHO0AKaT — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) March 3, 2020

Such was the case when Lakers small forward, Kyle Kuzma posted a photo of his new hairstyle.

Previously rocking a short, cropped blonde hair style, Kuzma dyed his hair jet black and posted it on ‘the gram.’

“Power of prayer,” wrote Boogie.

Lakers sharpshooter, Danny Green replied to Boogie’s comment with laughing emojis.

Cousins signed with the Lakers this offseason. He never played a minute of action for the Lakers because he tore his ACL in his left knee, had surgery and has been recovering from surgery since.

A four-time NBA All-Star, Cousins was the Sacramento Kings’ fourth pick in the 2010 NBA Draft out of Kentucky. Two weeks ago,the former Kentucky Wildcat’s contract was bought out by the Lakers. Boogie’s buyout made room for forward, Markieff Morris who reached a buyout agreement with the Detroit Pistons and signed with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The move to bring in Morris filled the Lakers roster with an active big body that can shoot fluid jumpers, rebound and play physical with teams like the Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers and others.

Morris joining the Lakers also preserves Kyle Kuzma who has played at the power forward position for the Lakers at points throughout the season. A fluid scorer who has the ability to get to the baket at will and create his own shot, Kuzma’s natural position is the small forward position.

Meanwhile back at the ranch: DeMarcus Cousins may not be on the Lakers’ active roster, but Boogie will continue to stay around the team. The big man is still rehabbing his body after surgery.

He just can’t travel with the team or sit with the team on the bench during NBA games.

Cousins signed with the Lakers this summer for more than the veteran minimum at $3.5 million after signing a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors after a torn he tore his Achilles in January 2018 when he was a member of the New Orleans Pelicans. Worth noting: the big man missed the first three months of last season while rehabbing and debuted with the Warriors last January; playing in 30 games for the Dubs and totaling 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals per game.

The Alabama native had never appeared in the NBA Playoffs until last season. He broke that streak last year when despite missing 14 NBA Playoff games, he returned to the Warriors’ lineup in time for the NBA Finals last season.

As for Kyle Kuzma, he’s getting ready for the NBA Playoffs and the Lakers have big expectations for him. The Flint, Michigan native is averaging 12.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. He and the Lakers will play the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday and the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.