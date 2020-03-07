Lakers, Blazers Legend Reveals Player Kobe Bryant Often Struggled With

Late Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant was one of the best to do it.

The NBA’s fourth all-time leading scorer, Bryant died in a helicopter crash that took the lives of nine people, including Bryant’s daughter, Gigi on Sunday, January 26.

Many still mourn Bryant’s death. “Maybe it surprised people that Kobe and I were very close friends,” NBA legend, Michael Jordan said at Bryant’s memorial last month at Staples Center.

“But we were very close friends. Kobe was my dear friend. He was like a little brother.”

Bryant’s ability on the court couldn’t be denied.

Bryant won five rings with the Los Angeles Lakers alongside greats like Shaquille O’Neal and head coach Phil Jackson.

A retired 20 year NBA vet, the Lakers retired both Bryant’s No. 8 and No. 24 jersey.

On a recent episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast, Bryant’s former Lakers teammate, Tracy Murray discussed who one of Bryant’s biggest competitors was and more.

Check out our Q&A below:



Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: We talked about the Portland Trailblazer’s uniforms. What is actually a ‘Blazer’? I never understood what a Trailblazer was [laughs]…



Tracy Murray: You got me on that one! [laughs]…I just wore the uniform and try to represent it the best way I could. I always loved the colors of the uniform though. Especially the black uniforms. They were intimidating.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Yeah. That number double 00 Kevin Duckworth wore it.

Tracy Murray: Yeah Duck – he was a force man. A really great dude. God rest his soul man, and the world is missing a gentle giant with him gone and you gotta throw Jerome Kersey out there too as well, he was gone from that team and God rest his soul too. Those two were best friends and they’re up there in heaven hangin’ out…I miss those two guys. They were great guys.



Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: The Blazers struggled at the beginning of the season. There seems to be a level of continuity, they’re trying to find Carmelo Anthony (who on Monday was the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week), the Blazers were in the Western Conference Finals last year, how much tougher is it going to be in the Western Conference this year with the Lakers and the Clippers teams that are supercharged to make it to the Finals?

Tracy Murray: And then also you got to throw in Houston as well. The West has always been tough. It’s ALWAYS been the Wild Wild West. It was always hard to succeed and hard to win in the Western Conference. There’s no guarantee even with the L.A. teams winning it as good as they are. There’s no guarantee. They have to go out and WIN! They have to go out and hope no one gets hurt and continue to grind it out throughout the 82 game season and be ready for that 16 game sprint. It’s still a lot of basketball left and they just can’t assume that they’re just going to be there, they have to continue to play through the Western Conference.



Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: When I look at Blazer royalty, we talked about the 90’s with Clyde Drexler, we talked about even before Drexler when you had Bill Walton, Dr. Jack [Ramsay], various guys that were staples and one guy I that was LEGENDARY and his time was cut short in the NBA was Brandon Roy…

Tracy Murray: Yes! Awesome!

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Who would you compare him to in today’s modern day era?

Tracy Murray: Compare him to…. It’s hard to compare him to man, because he was in a class all by himself. Dude could score from anywhere, can defend, he’s one of the only guys that CAN give Kobe problems. He had many battles with Kobe. I can’t even compare him to anybody nowadays. He was just that good. It’s unfortunate that injuries come into play and cut a great player like Brandon Roy’s career short because he was definitely a superstar blossoming at the time and if he was able to play all the way through his career, he would’ve been on the Blazer’s Mt. Rushmore that’s for sure.