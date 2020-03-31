LeBron James was once a young phenom in the NBA, but now he’s transitioned to seasoned veteran. The Los Angeles Lakers star is 35 now and will eventually have to call it quits. However, that doesn’t appear like it’s going to happen anytime soon. While he may not still have the same athleticism he had when he first entered the NBA, LeBron has improved in so many other ways.

Lakers guard Danny Green recently spoke with Omar Raja of ESPN and compare the differences between LeBron in 2009 and 2019.

“He is still doing the things he was doing in 2009,” Green said. “Obviously, he’s just more mature. He has kids that are older. He’s learned how to win. He’s gone to places and won three titles since then. Back then, obviously he was vocal, but not as vocal as he is now. His IQ was obviously great then and it’s even better now. He knows how to put guys in places to make them successful.

“So he makes the game easy. I think he did make the game easy (back in 2009) but it wasn’t on purpose. It was just him being so great and playing the game. Now he’s making the game easier by putting people in places.”

Much has been made about LeBron’s elite basketball IQ and it’s only gotten stronger in recent years. If his body can hold up, he could figure out a way to play forever.

VideoVideo related to lakers’ danny green has revealing comments about lebron james 2020-03-31T18:14:42-04:00

Follow the Heavy on Lakers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

LeBron Opens up About NBA Suspension

The NBA has now been on hiatus for quite some time and there doesn’t appear to be an end in sight. Players like LeBron James are used to a certain routine, but that’s been disrupted. He was one the Road Trippin Podcast and detailed how the suspension was affecting him.

“The narrative that I don’t like is, ‘Well, now guys get so much rest,’ or, ‘LeBron’s 35, he has so many minutes on his body, now he can get so much rest.’ It’s actually the opposite for me because my body — when we stopped playing — was asking me, like, ‘What the hell are you doing?’ My body was like, ‘Hey man, what the hell is going on? It’s March 13. You getting ready for the playoffs. Why are you shutting down right now?’ And I was right there turning the corner. I felt like I was rounding third base, getting ready for the postseason, so the rest factor, I think, it’s a little bit overly-blown, especially when you in the full swing of things.”

It’s certainly an unprecedented time for NBA players, but LeBron isn’t the only one who has to go through the change. The suspension is affecting every single player in the NBA. Some will probably benefit from the extended break. It’s hard to know exactly how the league will look once it returns, but there will probably be some changes to help accommodate players. It will be really interesting to see how LeBron looks once he returns to action.

READ NEXT: Lakers Players Receive Big Coronavirus Update: Report

