Joe Bryant Used to Tie Lakers’ Kobe Bryant’s Ties, Says Bryant’s Ex-Teammate

There have been numerous stories about the late Kobe Bryant that have been shared since his passing on January 26, 2020. His running buddy Shaquille O’neal said his favorite moment with Bryant was when they went to the studio with the legendary DJ Clark Kent, and Kobe blessed him with 16 bars.

“My favorite Kobe moment was this night when we went to the studio with DJ CLARK KENT AND U blessed me with this 16. S/o @hotfreestyle, said O’Neal.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B7zczTTlZIp/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Detroit Pistons forward shared one of his favorite memories with Bryant was when he was injured his rookie season back in 2009. According to Griffin, he and Kobe used the same physical trainer in Los Angeles.

“There was a PT in LA that Kobe used, and that is who I used for my physical therapy. So, one of the first days I go in there and I’m on the table, and the room gets a little stiff and quiet, but not in a bad way. You know when Kobe is somewhere, and he walks in a sits down on the table, and I didn’t know what to say. Besides hi and sent like the next two hours talking and I walked away like that was the coolest moments ever,” said Griffin. ” Not knowing that he comes in there regularly, and for the course of the next six months, we talked about basketball and life. It was the first time I saw somebody larger than life, and they were sort of humanized to me. Because I could talk to him about anything, and it made me realize how close the NBA brotherhood is. That is probably one of my favorite memories of him.”

Blake Griffin comments on passing of Kobe BryantThey once shared the spotlight in Los Angeles, Blake Griffin with the Clippers and Kobe Bryant with the Lakers. Earlier today, Blake talked with reporters about Kobe's tragic death and the memories he'll always cherish. We'll have more on Kobe's passing during tonight's Pistons-Cavaliers telecast starting at 6:30 on FOX Sports Detroit and FSGO. 2020-01-27T19:27:38.000Z

Follow the Heavy on NBA Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors, and viral content!

Bryant’s Former Teammate Taught him how to tie a tie

A couple months ago, former Los Angeles Lakers’ forward Cedric Ceballos shared on Fox Sports Southwest after news broke of the passing of Kobe Bryant. Shared a story about having to teach Kobe how to tie a tie. Before Wednesday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans, I spoke with Ceballos that story and asked him to elaborate on it.

“Kobe Bryant’s dad [Joe ‘ Jellybean’ Bryant] used to tie Kobe’s ties, and he just put them on around his neck. So, when we went on the road, and he had a suit on, he would just take the tie off him and Eddie Jones without undoing the tie,” said Ceballos. So they would leave it a little loose and roll it around their heads. So, I said yo you don’t know how to tie a tie. No, my dad usually ties it. So, I tried to instruct him on how to tie a tie.”

Bryant is slated to be elected into the Basketball Hall of Fame later this year.

READ NEXT: Ex-Bull Says Michael Jordan and he Never Lost a Pickup Game