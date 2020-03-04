LaVar Ball Trolls Lakers Hard With Latest Hot Take

LaVar Ball is back and the NBA’s loudest dad is ready to spew some hot takes — specifically toward his son Lonzo’s former team, the Los Angeles Lakers.

LaVar Ball joined FS1’s Undisputed on Tuesday and shared why he thinks the Lonzo Ball’s New Orleans Pelicans are primed to take down the Western Conference leading Lakers in the first round of the playoffs — four games to two, nonetheless.

“The Lakers will lose. Let me tell you why,” Ball told hosts Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe. “You’ve got my son in a different mode. You’ve never seen my son in playoff mode and ain’t never seen him in revenge mode.”

.@Lavarbigballer on possible Lakers vs Pelicans playoff matchup: "The Lakers will lose…Let me tell you why, you've got my son in a different mode. You've never seen my son in playoff mode and ain't never seen him in revenge mode." pic.twitter.com/xf2ou27bNY — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) March 3, 2020

Lonzo Ball was famously part of the package that landed the Lakers Anthony Davis from New Orleans. The deal also sent Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart to the Pelicans, along with a haul of first-round picks.

The Pelicans have dropped both of their recent games against the Lakers with No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson. Lonzo Ball has played well in those games, notching a near triple-double in the first (10 points, eight rebounds, eight assists) and doing the same in the most recent matchup on Sunday, delivering 19 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

But the fact that LaVar Ball believes Lonzo will be the different maker in one of the biggest first-round NBA upsets of all time had the Sharpe and Bayless giggling.

“LaVar’s got a better chance of growing dreads than that happening,” Sharpe said.

.@RealSkipBayless: "LaVar Ball just predicted the most shocking upset in the history of the NBA Playoffs — Pelicans over Lakers 4 games to 2." @ShannonSharpe: "LaVar's got a better chance of growing dreads than that happening." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/VJcD0c0nXq — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 3, 2020

LaVar Ball: Son LiAngelo Will be Scoring Champ

LaVar Ball didn’t just go to bat for Lonzo — he also did so for LiAngelo, who is expected to sign with an NBA G League squad “soon,” according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

LiAngelo Ball has been sent a contract from the NBA G League and is expected to sign soon, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Ball has been practicing with Oklahoma City's G League affiliate. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 3, 2020

The eldest Ball said that LiAngelo will not just make it to the NBA, but lead the league in scoring.

“Zion can lead this league in scoring regularly till my other son gets there. When Gelo gets in the NBA, within 3 years, I guarantee you he’s a scoring champ. Guarantee you.”

“When Gelo gets in the NBA, within 3 years, I guarantee you he's a scoring champ. -Lavar Ball on Liangelo Ball

(🎥 @undisputed ) pic.twitter.com/cqG7sI6j3y — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) March 3, 2020

Again, both Bayless and Sharpe were stunned, but LaVar backed up his words.

“Call me on it baby,” LaVar added. “I’ll be back up here when he does … Everything they say that [LaMelo] and [Lonzo] can’t do, this one can do. He’s stronger, faster, can jump higher. He’s 6-foot-7 now. They act like 235 [pounds]. They thought he was going to stop growing. ‘Gelo would have been a junior right now, coming out as a junior. He’s going to do his thing.”

LaVar Ball Backs LeBron James for MVP

In Year 17 of his career, LeBron James has looked better than ever, helping lead the Lakers to a 47-13 record. James had sone of his best performances of the season against the Pelicans, racking up a 34-point triple-double.

In what appeared to be some slight shade to Davis, Ball backed James for MVP.

“LeBron should be MVP,” Ball said. “Because they ain’t gonna do nothing without him. Take him out the equation, that’s a wrap. You take him out the equation, that’s a wrap.”

