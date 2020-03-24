Lakers’ Danny Green Dissects Differences Between Playing with Lebron, Kawhi

Los Angeles Lakers’ guard Danny Green has had the opportunity to play with the reigning Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard and The King LeBron James. Green won two championships with Leonard with the San Antonio Spurs, last season with the Toronto Raptors, and has a pretty good shot at winning another NBA championship this season if the league resume its season.

On Monday morning, Green was a guest on ESPN’s First Take and was asked what the difference between playing with The King and playing with The Klaw is.

“Two very great players. A lot of similarities and some differences, but they are extremely serious about their game. They work their body hard, how to take care of their bodies, and lead their team. Obviously, Kawhi [Leonard] is not as vocal as LeBron [James] has been over the years. But you could tell last year he started picking it up a lot more and this year he’s a lot more vocal than he was ever, and he’s starting to learn that. But on the court-wise, LeBron [James] is probably more a facilitator.

Kawhi [Leonard] is probably more of, you know, an attacker offensive, you know, dissecting the defense type of player. LeBron is the same way. And they’re both, you know, very good defenders when they turn it on. They can lock down some guys. They can change the game, impact the game, on both ends of the floor.”

Green Recently Revealed how to defend his former teammate earlier this month to Heavy’s Brandon’ Scoop B’ Robinson.

“We all know his strengths,” Lakers guard, Danny Green, Leonard’s former Raptors teammate told Robinson.

“We all know what he can do. Try to limit him as much as possible to not let him get to his spots and get comfortable in his rhythm. Do that and offensively make him work, put him in some screen-and-rolls out on the floor, space, and have some good movement.”

