Clippers Veteran Throws Major Shade at Lakers’ LeBron James After Loss

The Los Angeles Lakers just had themselves a monster weekend and LeBron James added a lot to his case for MVP with two epic performances. The biggest win of the weekend and maybe the season came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers. They beat the Lakers in both matchups so far this season and were undefeated when they’ve been fully healthy.

The purple and gold changed that on Sunday as they took it to their rival and won after a dominant second half. LeBron put up 28 points on three of the best wing defenders in the NBA, but apparently, Clippers guard Patrick Beverly wasn’t impressed. After the game, when asked if it was challenging to guard LeBron, Beverly had a stern answer.

“No challenge,” he said with no hesitation twice.

He was then asked to describe what it’s like to guard the future Hall of Famer and he just said, “Not hard at all.”

That’s a pretty big statement considering LeBron’s big game and the fact that he’s among the all-time leaders in scoring in NBA history.

Beverly Did Give Lakers Credit

While Beverly wasn’t willing to praise LeBron after his strong performance, he did give the Lakers credit for the win.

“We gotta give them a lot of credit,” Beverley said after the loss. “… They took it personal … It’s one game. Of course, living in L.A., man, it’s hard to deal with this loss, but we have to wash it down the shower, keep getting better, and we will.”

Beverly was chippy with his Los Angeles rival all game, so the loss probably isn’t sitting well with him. It was a huge statement game for the Lakers and they probably needed the win a lot more than the Clippers did. It’s a promising sign for them as we get closer to the playoffs.

The Lakers Were More Physical

After seeing Sunday’s Clippers-Lakers game, it’s clear that a postseason matchup between the two teams will be must-watch TV. It was a physical game and the teams obviously don’t like each other once they step on the basketball court. Clippers head coach Doc Rivers explained how the Lakers were able to pull off the win.

“The Lakers just played more physical. They were into it more, they executed more, they deserved the game tonight,” Rivers said. “They really did. The fact that we had chances was unbelievable to me.

“I really thought they had the better spirit tonight towards the game. And honestly, in the first two, I thought we had the better spirit in it. We’ll see them again.”

This is very likely far from the last time we see the two teams square off. They have a matchup to end the season, but there’s a good shot they see each other in the playoffs. A seven-game series between the Lakers and Clippers will probably be very physical and tensions will run high. While players from both teams play nice off the court, it’s clear that both teams have a huge desire to win when they play each other.

