Lakers’ LeBron James Hurls Massive Praise at Anthony Davis

When the Los Angeles Lakers traded for Anthony Davis, they knew they were getting one of the best players in the NBA. However, it could be argued that Davis has exceeded expectations since joining the team. He may not have a real shot at winning the MVP this season, but he should definitely be in the conversation as he’s having an excellent season.

On Tuesday, Davis had one of his best games of the season as he put 37 points on the Philadelphia 76ers. After the impressive performance, LeBron James had some pretty big praise for the big man.

“It’s everything I expected and more,” said James, per Sports Illustrated’s Melissa Rohlin. “Obviously that’s why I wanted him here. When you get a generational talent like that and you got an opportunity to get him, you just try to do whatever you can to get him. I gave my opinion on what I thought he could bring to this franchise. I gave my thoughts about the player. But not only the player, the person.”

LeBron was instrumental in getting Davis over to Los Angeles and it’s clear the move has paid off big time for the team. It would be hard to argue that the Lakers didn’t make the right move by trading for him at this point.

Davis Explains Big Game Against 76ers

Davis had a monster game on Tuesday, but it didn’t start off that way. His first quarter was lackluster, but he went off in the second quarter and scored 18 points in just a little over eight minutes played. Davis explained how he was able to switch gears.

“The defense. The crowd. My teammates,” Davis said. “I started off really slow, missing some easy shots [that were] wide open. Just trying to figure out how I can kind of get myself going. And it started with the defensive end, coming out and just being hungry defensively and making the right plays. And then that leads to our offense, and once one guy got it going, [it’s] kind of contagious and we all just got it going on offense.”

Much will be made of the 37 points Davis scored, but he also picked up two blocked shots and four steals. It can’t be forgotten that he’s been playing like one of the best defensive players in the NBA.

Frank Vogel Sounds Off

Davis has always been a premier player, but it’s starting to seem like he’s hitting his stride more so than ever before. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel credits LeBron for helping Davis take the next step.

“Anthony is a player in his prime who can do it all,” Vogel said. “But to be around LeBron on a day-to-day basis, to see how he works, to see how he prepares, to see his mind and how he dissects the game before he even starts with the preparation and the film work. His mindset to play through things. All these things, I think, have been great for Anthony to be around and have made him already that much stronger.”

Davis and LeBron have formed the NBA’s best duo as the two men play really well together. It’s been a mutually beneficial pairing and could lead to the Lakers winning another championship.

