LeBron James Sends Message to Fans in Light of NBA Hiatus

The NBA and commissioner Adam Silver decided that the season would be put on hold as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak on Wednesday shortly after it was discovered that Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus.

The suspension is expected to last at least 30 days and there’s still lots of uncertainty about the next steps. That being said, the commissioner made sure to note that it’s not a lost season because of the hiatus.

“Even if we’re out for a month, if we’re out for six weeks, we can still restart the season,” Silver said while a guest on TNT. “It might mean the Finals take place in July or late July. Just my feeling was it was way premature to suggest we had lost the season.”

The league later released a statement on the issue.

Lakers Star LeBron James Misses Fans Already

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James tweeted shortly after the announcement showing some support for the commissioner and shouting out to fans.

“Adam Silver the great!” he wrote. “To our fan, we miss you guys already.”

James previously tweeted: “Man we cancelling sporting events, school, office work, etc etc. What we really need to cancel is 2020! Damn it’s been a rough 3 months. God bless and stay safe.”

LeBron James Backtracks on Coronavirus Statement

The situation regarding coronavirus has been fluid, growing more serious by the day. Along with the NBA, all other major sports leagues have canceled play and the NCAA Tournament has also been canceled. It’s a situation few could have imagined even a week ago.

When asked if he would play a game without fans in the building due to the outbreak of COVID-19, James gave a hard no on last week after beating the Bucks.

“We play games without the fans? Nah, that’s impossible,” James told reporters. “I’m not playing if we don’t got the fans in the crowd. That’s who I play for. I play for my teammates and I play for the fans. That’s what it’s all about. If I show up to an arena and there ain’t no fans in there, I ain’t playing. They can do what they want to do.”

James was a more diplomatic with his response this week while speaking to reporters, reflecting new knowledge he gained.

“When I was asked the question of ‘Would you play without no fans?’, I had no idea that it was actually a conversation going on behind closed doors about the particular virus,” James said. “Obviously, I would be very disappointed not having the fans, because thats what I play for … At the same time, you gotta listen to the people that’s keeping a track on what’s going on. If they feel it’s best for the safety of the players, the safety of the franchise, the safety of the league to mandate that, then we’ll all listen to them.”

