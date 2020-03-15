Lakers’ Magic Johnson’s Teammate Weighs-in on His Competitiveness

Last Wednesday night, the NBA announced that they would be suspending the NBA season after it was announced that Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban when heard the news of the NBA’s decision he spoke with ESPN during the Mavericks and Nuggets game.

Cuban would then be interviewed by ESPN and shared that “I’m pretty sure everybody is aware at this point,” Mavericks owner Mark Cuban told ESPN in a mid-game interview. “Guys are talking about it on the bench.”

“I trust Adam,” Cuban said. “It’s not about basketball or money, really. Literally, if this thing is just exploding to the point where all of a sudden NBA players and others have had it, you think about your family. You want to make sure you’re doing this the right way. Now it’s much more personal. The whole idea, it’s come this close, potentiality a couple of players have it, it’s stunning.”

On Thursday, Lakers legend and Dodgers’ owner Magic Johnson took to Twitter and acknowledge that all professional leagues did the right thing by suspending play due to the Coronavirus.

“All of the professional sports leagues did the right thing in suspending their seasons due to the Coronavirus,” said Johnson. “Professional athletes, both men, and women are sons and daughters, husbands and wives, fathers and mothers, and uncles and aunts with family concerns as well.”

Magic’s Former Teammate Weighs-in on His Competitiveness

Magic Johnson’s former teammate Cedric Ceballos recently weighed in on Magic Johnson’s competitiveness.

“Magic [Johnson] was super-competitive. Magic wanted to compete at anything, and everything was involved in especially pick up games. Oh my God, he wanted to win pick-up games so bad, and shooting games, you would be so surprised. Magic wasn’t known as a shooter, but his competitive edge beat guys like Bryon Scott, who was a knockdown shooter, Terry Teague, and Sam Perkins, all knockdown shooters,” said Ceballos.

“These guys that could just fill it up to jump shooters in the game Magic would beat them because of his competitiveness, and he would get to trash talking. So with Magic and even when he came back to play with me older not in Magic shape, just the basketball mind never went away. Some of the plays that he was making and some of the visions that he saw were truly unbelievable. So, when it comes to Magic, just being so competitive and his brains wrapped around basketball angles.”

