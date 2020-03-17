Lakers to be Tested for Coronavirus After Nets Test Positive

The Los Angeles Lakers will be testing their players for COVID-19, or coronavirus, on Wednesday following the news that four members of the Brooklyn Nets tested positive for the virus

The Lakers had conference call with players to tell them of the test and following 14-day self-quarantine, according to Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times. The Nets were the last team the Lakers played before the league began an indefinite hiatus on March 11.

Sources: Lakers just had conference call with players and will be tested tomorrow for Coronavirus and will have 14 day self-quarantine. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) March 17, 2020

The positive tests for the Nets were announced on Tuesday.

“The organization is currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and is working closely with state and local health authorities on reporting. All players and members of the Nets travel party are being asked to remain isolated, closely monitor their health and maintain constant communication with team medical staff. The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organization and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best care possible.”

Four Nets have tested positive for the coronavirus, team says. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 17, 2020

The four Nets player join Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell and the Pistons’ Christian Wood as NBAers who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Kevin Durant Among Nets Players to Test Positive

The identities of the Nets players who tested positive were not immediately revealed, but Kevin Durant said he was one of the players who contracted COVID-19.

“Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine,” Durant told Shams Charania The Athletic. “We’re going to get through this.”

Kevin Durant tested positive for coronavirus, Durant tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Durant says he is feeling fine: "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this." — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 17, 2020

Durant has not had symptoms, according to Charania, which is similar to what Mitchell has experienced. Durant had not played this season due to a torn Achilles tendon.

“I’m asymptomatic. I don’t have any symptoms,” Mitchell said Monday on Good Morning America. “I could walk down the street. If it wasn’t public knowledge that I was sick, you wouldn’t know it. I think that’s the scariest part the virus: you may seem fine, be fine and but you never know who you may be talking to and who they’re going home to.”

LeBron James Missing Fans During NBA Hiatus

Lakers star LeBron James has been enjoying some fine wine during the NBA hiatus, which he has been talking about on social media.

I need a vino drinking partner! 🍷🤷🏾‍♂️. — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 16, 2020

Before the season was suspended, James was in the midst of an MVP-caliber season and posted a shoutout for fans on his social media.

“Adam Silver the great!” he wrote in response to the NBA commissioner’s press release. “To our fans, we miss you guys already.”

LeBron on IG just now pic.twitter.com/1bb0hnFLY4 — Lakers Outsiders (@LakersOutsiders) March 13, 2020

James previously tweeted: “Man we cancelling sporting events, school, office work, etc etc. What we really need to cancel is 2020! Damn it’s been a rough 3 months. God bless and stay safe.”

Man we cancelling sporting events, school, office work, etc etc. What we really need to cancel is 2020! 🤦🏾‍♂️. Damn it’s been a rough 3 months. God bless and stay safe🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 12, 2020

When the NBA does return, it’s very likely that the game will be played without fans. When the seriousness and national awareness of coronavirus began to grow, James caught some heat for giving a hard no on if he would play without fans. He was a more diplomatic with his response while speaking to reporters.

“When I was asked the question of ‘Would you play without no fans?’, I had no idea that it was actually a conversation going on behind closed doors about the particular virus,” James said. “Obviously, I would be very disappointed not having the fans, because thats what I play for … At the same time, you gotta listen to the people that’s keeping a track on what’s going on. If they feel it’s best for the safety of the players, the safety of the franchise, the safety of the league to mandate that, then we’ll all listen to them.”

