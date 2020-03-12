LeBron James’ Extreme Reaction To NBA’s Suspended Season

It was a tragic day in America concerning the spread of the coronavirus, especially for players, fans, and employees of the NBA. On March 11, the NBA announced they were officially suspending the league indefinitely after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.

While the coronavirus has caused the cancellation of numerous national festivals and events out of caution — a total suspension of all NBA games, and not continuing on with the season without fans in attendance, was a completely unexpected move for most people.

Lakers’ star LeBron James didn’t quite know what to do with himself. He tweeted on Wednesday evening, “Man we cancelling sporting events, school, office work, etc etc. What we really need to cancel is 2020! Damn it’s been a rough 3 months. God bless and stay safe.”

What’s crazy about LeBron’s extreme reaction, casually offering up to “cancel 2020” as a solution, it’s the same feeling most people are feeling right now. Following the cancellation of South by Southwest, the postponement of Coachella, a “containment zone” established in New York City, and President Trump banning flights from the U.S. to Europe and China, it does kind of feel a little apocalyptic.

Sacramento Kings’ Demarcus Cousins agreed that “this is ridiculous,” and said, “I hope the world can see now what’s going on because this is ridiculous.”

Less than a week earlier, Lebron was singing a different tune when it came to the coronavirus. He told reporters on Friday, “We play games without the fans? Nah, that’s impossible. I’m not playing if we don’t got the fans in the crowd. That’s who I play for. I play for my teammates and I play for the fans. That’s what it’s all about. If I show up to an arena and there ain’t no fans in there, I ain’t playing. They can do what they want to do.”

On Tuesday, LeBron backtracked his words a bit. He told reporters, “When I was asked the question of ‘Would you play without no fans?’, I had no idea that it was actually a conversation going on behind closed doors about the particular virus. Obviously, I would be very disappointed not having the fans, because that’s what I play for… At the same time, you gotta listen to the people that’s keeping a track on what’s going on. If they feel it’s best for the safety of the players, the safety of the franchise, the safety of the league to mandate that, then we’ll all listen to them.”

The Ivy League Canceled Their NCAA Tournament

Before the NBA announced they were suspending the season, the Ivy League canceled their conference tournament.

Ivy League Executive Director Robin Harris said in a statement, “We understand and share the disappointment with student-athletes, coaches and fans who will not be able to participate in these tournaments. Regrettably, the information and recommendations presented to us from public health authorities and medical professionals have convinced us that this is the most prudent decision.”

March Madness is still expected to go on as scheduled, but without fans in attendance.

