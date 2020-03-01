Analysts Name 2 Best Trade Fits For Darius Slay

The Detroit Lions are exploring a Darius Slay trade and at the very least, gathering information about a move this offseason.

In the event that Slay is on the market, there figures to be no shortage of teams that want to get in the mix for his services. But who would make the best sense as a fit? Recently, Pro Football Focus discussed that with Eric Eager and George Chahrouri, and added a few teams to the mix that could make sense as quality options.

Eager sees the Cincinnati Bengals as a fit.

“I like Cincinnati just because they’re at the top half of every round, you could trade a third round pick and it’s actually bottom half of the second to the Lions and they’re not that far away,” he said. “They have William Jackson, they have Jessie Bates, they have a good front four, they’re going to get Joe Burrow in all likelihood. I think he could add a lot to that team.”

On the other hand, adding Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles could go a long way for that roster according to Chahrouri.

“I would look at a team that’s closer to winning, trying to win right now, that’s where Darius Slay is positioned. The Philadelphia Eagles make too much sense to me,” he said. “They just can’t cover, they have Carson Wentz locked up.You get Darius Slay and say look, we’re going to try and win another Super Bowl right now instead of waiting for some guy they’re gonna draft.”

Either way, the Lions don’t have to move Slay at all, but if they do, these could be the more enticing options to remember.

Darius Slay Rumored Talking Contract With Lions

The cornerback was rumored to be on the move prior to the trade deadline, but a deal never panned out. Slay has been open to the idea of staying, and that could be just what the Lions are currently working on at this point in time.

According to a recent report by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Lions have been working with Slay to try and get an extension done. Nothing has happened yet, and the parties have been trying to hash out a deal for a while.

The Lions and Pro Bowl corner Darius Slay continue to discuss a long-term contract, but the expectation exists that he could re-enter the trade market if no deal is reached in coming weeks, per source. Both sides have been at this for a while, still no deal for 2021 FA. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 3, 2020

As Fowler explains, the Lions could choose to deal Slay in the event that they do not get a deal done. In other words, stay focused on this case in the coming weeks and months.

Lions general manager Bob Quinn has said he has spoken with Slay’s representation recently, but he was prepared to keep the details of those meetings quiet.

Slay himself has previously maintained he wants to stay in Detroit, but will be willing to roll with the punches no matter what happens.

Lions Dangers Trading Darius Slay

If Quinn is motivated to keep Slay around, it could be for good reason. Subtracting Slay from the mix would seemingly hamper the Lions’ chances to have an elite season in 2020 given the cornerback’s importance to the team as a whole. If Slay does go, decisions will have to be made.

Analyst Chris Burke of The Athletic explained after new Slay rumors surfaced that the Lions have a big decision to make in terms of whether to deal the top corner. If they do, the team will have to answer the question of “what’s next,” and there are few easy answers to that query. In fact, as Burke says, the move could help the Lions open another gaping hole on their roster prior to the 2020 offseason.

What's the scenario where the Lions trade Slay and have a *better* secondary? Does Byron Jones do it? Chris Harris? Harris + Okudah? Logan Ryan and … something? Lions have a ton of ground to cover this offseason, subtracting their No. 1 corner would add another hurdle. — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) February 17, 2020

If the Lions do decide on a Slay trade, it’s likely the team will have to make some sort of a signing in free agency, either a Chris Harris, Byron Jones or some other large name. They might also have to look strongly in Jeffrey Okudah’s direction during the NFL Draft.

Slay, however, offers the team some security in terms of everyone knowing what to expect from the player at his position. Heading into a bumpy offseason, that fact should offer some comfort to the team and their staff.

If Slay gets traded, the Lions will have a major challenge as it relates to how to react. In the event he is dealt, the team would have to be blown away by an offer, perhaps from one of these teams.

