Heavy on Lions Reveals Post-Combine Mock Draft 1.0

The Detroit Lions have well over a month to go until the 2020 NFL Draft begins, and the most important part of evaluation season has concluded following the NFL Combine.

So now that everyone’s gotten a good look at the players, what should an ideal mock draft for the Lions look like? Recently, with the help of The Draft Network’s simulation tool, our first mock of the offseason was put together, and it featured the team filling out some big needs on both sides of the ball with some young talent.

Here’s a look at the first mock of the season:

Round 1, Pick No. 3 – Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State

Barring a potentially expected or enticing trade down with a team chasing Tua Tagovailoa, or a miracle in the making with Chase Young, the most prudent pick for the Lions is probably Okudah, the elite cornerback from the Big Ten. That’s the case ahead of what could happen in a busy start to the offseason, where Darius Slay could be on the move and the team could make a few free agency splashes designed to help things out in the secondary. Perhaps in a situation like that the Lions would consider Isaiah Simmons. For right now, Okudah fits the bill and would give the Lions their best fit in the secondary in terms of talent and need. A very solid move across the board.

Round 2, Pick No. 35 – Julian Okwara, Edge, Notre Dame

Brothers would get teamed up in this scenario, as the Lions currently have Romeo Okwara on their roster. Julian is no slouch, however, and would give the Lions some immediate pass rush punch off the edge. The team figures to be in the market for edge players this offseason, but Okwara’s length and ability to disrupt could prove huge, as could the possible comfy fit with the Lions. It would be a sneaky solid selection for the Lions to nab Okwara in the second round.

Round 3, Pick No. 67 – K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State

Perhaps a bit shocking to see Hamler on the board at the top of the third round, and if this were the scenario, the Lions would likely be thrilled. A Michigan native whom the team has already connected with, Hamler would likely be excited to join his hometown team, while the Lions would score a player who is a jet on special teams and a big play waiting to happen on offense. Matthew Stafford and Darrell Bevell would love this selection for the team if it were to play out.

Round 4, Pick No. 99 – Tyler Biadasz, IOL, Wisconsin

The Lions have some major questions up front, not the least of which is what will happen with Graham Glasgow. With it looking like Glasgow moves on, a player like Biadasz could be the ideal replacement given his toughness and size. Wisconsin linemen are routinely solid NFL pros, and Biadasz is an All-American and first team All Big Ten player. He could quietly slot in and give the Lions a seamless transition for the future along the middle of their line.

Round 5, Pick No. 131 – Zack Moss, RB, Utah

A hamstring injury didn’t stop Moss from having a solid NFL Combine. A thick runner, Moss harkens back memories of Marshawn Lynch, and that’s something which should get the attention of Bevell and Detroit’s offensive staff as they need a tough, durable complement to Kerryon Johnson. Moss would fit that bill, and he can do plenty of damage catching and running with the ball as well, making him a solid all-purpose back for the Lions to remember.

Round 5, Pick No. 154 – Benito Jones, DL, Ole Miss

With Damon Harrison now gone, the Lions need some beef on the interior. Who better to provide it than Jones, a thick nose tackle from Ole Miss? At 329 pounds, there are few players who match his girth and his ability to play fast and agile in the trenches. Jones might be long gone by this point in the draft, but if the Lions could scoop him up this late and solve their need for some depth in the trenches, it would be a significant move for the defense, which needs a young plugger in the middle. Could Jones become Matt Patricia’s Vince Wilfork in Detroit?

Round 6, Pick No. 162 – Justin Herron, OT, Wake Forest

The Lions need to develop some talent at tackle, and a late flier on Herron would be an interesting move the team could make. He’s far from the most polished prospect, and an injury slowed his career previously. Still, Herron is a guy who has the size and tools to come into camp and give the team some solid snaps up front.

