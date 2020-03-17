Jadeveon Clowney’s Decision Timeline for Seahawks Updated

Things remained quiet at the beginning of free agency regarding Jadeveon Clowney’s future with the Seahawks. Fans can expect Clowney’s free agency to continue for “some time,” per ESPN’s Josina Anderson.

“Source says answer on Jadeveon Clowney’s future could still take ‘some time, days maybe.’ Obviously it remains fluid though,” Anderson reported on Twitter.

As Clowney’s negotiations continues, the Seahawks received good and bad news on the first day teams could meet with free agents. The Colts had been one of the teams linked to Clowney, but the team traded for DeForest Buckner which likely takes them out of the running for the Seahawks’ pass rusher.

The bad news is that Buckner agreed to a new deal paying him $21 million per year, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. This could mean Clowney’s market value is only going up as pass rushers are commanding more than 20 million annually. The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell reported that Buckner’s new deal “resets the floor” for Clowney’s future contract.

Clowney had been seeking around the $20 million-plus Clark got from Kansas City after the Seahawks traded him there last spring, and Demarcus Lawrence got in the 2019 offseason from Dallas. Buckner’s new deal with the Colts re-sets the floor for Clowney above that.

The Seahawks Have Been Trying to Sign Clowney to a Multi-Year Deal Since February

While March 16 may have been the first day teams could meet with free agents, front offices were already permitted to meet with their own players on expiring contracts. The Seahawks have been trying to lock down Clowney to a long-term deal since February but were unsuccessful heading into the start of the new league year, per Bell.

Seattle has been trying in earnest for weeks to entice Clowney to re-sign to a multi-year contract. The push began in late February when general manager John Schneider and his staff met with the agent for the Seahawks’ top pass rusher at the league’s annual scouting combine in Indianapolis. Since then, events around the league have conspired against the Seahawks keeping Clowney.

The Seahawks Continue to “Stay Involved” With Clowney & Reed

Clowney is not the only free agent that the Seahawks would like to retain. Defensive tackle Jarran Reed is also a free agent, and the Seahawks are attempting to keep both players, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

“Seahawks are making attempts to keep two big defensive pieces, DE Jadeveon Clowney and DT Jarran Reed, per sources. Both very well might end up testing free agency, but Seattle staying involved,” Fowler tweeted.

Clowney’s future could play out in one of two likely ways. The market dries up and Clowney takes a deal with the Seahawks for less than his initial asking price. The second path is a team ends up with a lot of money as free agency plays out and gives Clowney a godfather offer. Time will tell which path is most likely, but there are a few positive signs for the Seahawks early in free agency.