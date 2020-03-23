Rams Reveal New Logo For 2020 Season [LOOK]

A new era of Los Angeles Rams football has arrived.

As the 2018 NFC Champions prepare to transition their home from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to the brand new $5 billion SoFi Stadium” >SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, the Rams have unveiled the latest iteration of their logo, with new uniforms soon to follow.

The Rams have teased the launch on its official Twitter account in recent weeks, featuring videos of employees removing signs and logos from around team facilities.

But on Monday, the news was logo itself was revealed and grabbed plenty of attention in the process.

The 𝗟𝗼𝘀 𝗔𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗹𝗲𝘀 Rams pic.twitter.com/qyspVxoHWX — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 23, 2020

Logo Leaked in Early March?

On March 8, a leaked photo of a 2020 NFL Draft hat begun circulating the web with what appeared to be a version of the anticipated logo.

Later that day, Yahoo Sports senior NFL reporter Charles Robinson confirmed that the logo portrayed on the hat in the photo was legitimate.

So this #Rams new logo hat that leaked on Reddit is legitimate. That’s the new logo. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/mTZMeseS2f — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 8, 2020

Interestingly enough, the side of the hat featured the phrase “Time to Shine,” which was previously trademarked by the organization.

New Logo Brings More Modern Look to L.A. Football

Today on TheRams.com, the football world was finally introduced to the Rams’ new emblem:

The reveal kicks off a team-organized virtual telethon with ABC7 in Los Angeles on Tuesday that will donate profits to the Los Angeles Food Bank and United Way Pandemic Fund, in light of the current coronavirus pandemic affecting California and nations around the world.

