Chris Harris Picks His Free Agent Destination: Report

It appears the Los Angeles Chargers may have missed out on the Tom Brady sweepstakes, but they’ve reportedly landed a nice consolation prize on Wednesday. Landing one of the biggest names still on the open market, and in return bolstering an already impressive secondary.

Chris Harris Picks the Chargers

According to ESPN’s Josina Anderson, former Denver Broncos All-Pro cornerback Chris Harris is taking his talents to Los Angeles, becoming a member of the Chargers.

CB Chris Harris tells me he is picking the Chargers. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 18, 2020

An undrafted free agent signing back in 2011, Harris has developed into one of the league’s top cover corners. The former University of Kansas standout spent nine seasons in Denver, being named to four-time Pro Bowls, two second-team All-Pro teams, and one first-team All-Pro team.

Harris now joins a secondary in Los Angeles that with his addition becomes one of the most daunting opponents opposing quarterbacks will face all season.

Harris now gives the Chargers four All-Pro defensive backs at their disposal, along with the likes of cornerbacks Casey Hayward and Desmond King, plus safety Derwin James.

