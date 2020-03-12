March Madness Not Canceled Yet: News & Updates on NCAA Tournament

March Madness has not been canceled yet, but there is reason to think that the NCAA tournament could be postponed, at the very least, as a precaution to the Coronavirus (COVID-19). The NCAA announced plans to host March Madness games without fans, but this was before the NBA suspended play after Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus.

Duke Athletics has already released a statement suspending its athletic activities, including the men’s basketball program. Kansas, who is projected to be the top overall seed, has also withdrawn for the tournament. CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish explained why signs point to the NCAA tournament games not going on as scheduled.

“As I explained on last night’s @EyeOnCBBPodcast, once any player or staff member from one of these teams tests positive, entire teams will be quarantined, and it’s a wrap. Is it really likely that zero players on NCAA Tournament teams will test positive over the next three weeks?” Parrish tweeted.

As of Now, the NCAA Plans to Host March Madness Games Without Fans

The NCAA released a statement detailing the plans to host tournament games without fans. It is important to note that this was prior to all the major conferences canceling their postseason tournaments.

While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States. This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes. We recognize the opportunity to compete in an NCAA national championship is an experience of a lifetime for the students and their families. Today, we will move forward and conduct championships consistent with the current information and will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed.

Fans Are Petitioning for “May Madness”

May Madness has been trending on social media as fans wonder if the tournament could be postponed rather than canceled. In addition to what transpires with the Coronavirus, there are logistical challenges to postponing the tournament including finding venues and the games also being closer to the NBA’s predraft process.