Masters Postponed Not Canceled for 2020

The PGA Tour announced the 2020 Masters tournament has been postponed just a day after THE PLAYERS Championship was canceled as a response to coronavirus (COVID-19). So far, the Masters has not been canceled as the PGA will look to reschedule the tournament at a later date. The Masters issued a new statement just days after saying the plans for the 2020 tournament remained unchanged.

Ultimately, the health and well-being of everyone associated with these events and the citizens of the Augusta community led us to this decision. We hope this postponement puts us in the best position to safely host the Masters Tournament and our amateur events at some later date.

The announcement means that the PGA Tour has either delayed or canceled the next four tournaments on the schedule. The PGA Tour announced the Valspar Championship, Club Championship and Valero Texas Open had been canceled in the same statement suspending play at THE PLAYERS Championship.

The PGA Tour Has Not Announced a Rescheduled Date for the Masters

There has not been a new date announced for the Masters as the PGA Tour will continue to monitor the coronavirus. The announcement comes after the NBA, MLB and MLS have all suspended play for at least the next 30 days. The earliest the PGA could resume play is April 16 for the RBC Heritage, but the additional April tournaments could also be in danger depending on how the next few weeks play out around the country.

The PGA Tour initially planned to continue tournaments without fans in the galleries. The first round of THE PLAYERS took place with fans, but the PGA announced after play had ended that the tournament had been canceled.

Rory McIlroy Has Pushed for Every Person Involved With the PGA Tour to be Tested for the Coronavirus

The cancelation and postponement announcements come hours after Rory McIlroy stated that everyone involved on the PGA Tour should be tested for the coronavirus. McIlroy’s strong statement occurred before tournaments were canceled.

“For us to keep playing on Tour, all players and people that are involved need to get tested,” McIlroy noted, per BBC.com. “Everyone knows you can have it with no symptoms and pass it to someone that’s more susceptible to getting very ill…I think it’s a hard one because you look at volunteers out here [at Sawgrass] and a lot of volunteers are in their sixties and seventies and retired and you don’t want someone that’s got the virus that passes it on to them and then they’re susceptible.”

One of the major stories heading into Augusta was the status of Tiger Woods. The golfer was hoping to defend his 2019 victory at Augusta, but had to withdraw from both the Arnold Palmer and THE PLAYERS. Woods was clearly eying the Masters but his attendance would have depended on the health of his back. The postponement does give Woods a bit more time to recover for Augusta assuming the Masters is able to be rescheduled.