Former Seahawks’ Pro Bowler Gives Update on Status

Former Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett is looking to play again in 2020. Bennett started last season with the Patriots before being released and later signing with the Cowboys. Dallas Morning News’ Calvin Watkins reported that Bennett is committed to playing again next season.

“FA DE Michael Bennett wants to play in 2020, a source tells @dmn_cowboys Bennett played with Pats and Cowboys last season,” Watkins noted on Twitter.

Earlier this offseason, Bennett admitted on the Talkin’ Seahawks podcast that he would love to finish his career with the Seahawks. So far, Bennett remains unsigned on the free-agent market.

“I would love to end my career in Seattle,” Bennett said, per Yahoo Sports. “It’s not up to you, though. It’s up to the team.”

Bennett did not leave the Seahawks on the best terms as the defensive end criticized Pete Carroll’s coaching style after being traded to the Eagles. If the Seahawks were to sign Bennett, the two parties would have to patch things up. The Seahawks already brought back Bruce Irvin who was part of the team’s Super Bowl run. Bennett is unlikely asking for a big salary, but the question is whether the Seahawks are willing to move on from the past.

Bennett Wants to Bring “Veteran Leadership” to the Seahawks

Differences aside, Bennett does fit a need on the current Seahawks’ roster for a team wanting to improve their pass rush. Bennett would give the Seahawks a bit of position versatility with his ability to play both defensive tackle and defensive end.

As the Seahawks wait for Jadeveon Clowney, Seattle has only signed Irvin to improve a struggling unit. Bennett finished with four sacks, 11 tackles for loss and 27 tackles in nine games with the Cowboys last season. The former Seahawks’ lineman believes he could bring veteran leadership to the locker room.

“I think it could be good,” Bennett explained, per Yahoo Sports. “It’s always good to have a good veteran defender that can help young guys. A lot of guys have skill in the NFL, but a lot of them don’t know how to study tape. Having a guy who knows how to study and could bring in some veteran leadership to go along with some great young talent, I would always think that’s a good idea.”

Bennett’s best statistical season came with the Seahawks in 2015 as he finished with 10 sacks and 52 tackles. Bennett still appears to have a bit left in the tank as he finished with nine sacks with the Eagles in 2018.

Former Seahawks’ Defensive End Cliff Avril Noted That Bennett Appreciates the “Difference in Culture” in Seattle

Prior to Bennett’s public statements on a return, former Seahawks’ defensive end Cliff Avril noted that he could see a potential reunion. Avril believes that Bennett is appreciative of the different culture the Seahawks have.

“He’s been to a few different cities in three years and he realized and understands the difference in culture, the difference in the type of players who were in the locker room and different things like that and it doesn’t compare,” Avril noted, per 710 ESPN Seattle.