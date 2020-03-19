Lakers’ LeBron James, Bulls’ Michael Jordan On Court Playing Basketball

Over the last few days, there’s been a photo floating around the internet of Michael Jordan and LeBron James standing on a basketball court.

When the heck did this take place?

Former Laker, Metta World Peace told The Knuckleheads Podcast that LeBron James played in the scrimmages against NBA stars as a sophomore in high school.

Metta World Peace was tryng to drop hints. 🤔🤫 Young LeBron “Was cooking they A**” as a Soph in HS during an Open Run he & Jordan played in.#WITNESS pic.twitter.com/9oCoZv7nVS — The LeBron Factory (@LeBronFactory) March 17, 2020

“He was cooking,” he said.

Nobody could guard him. They couldn’t guard him. I’m like: ‘He’s embarrassing us.’ He was coming down, full speed, LeBron James. I laid him on the floor, he’d get up and start cooking more. He’s just tough. He was about 225 [pounds] at that point, but I remember him just being tough.”

I’ve asked a few folks around the NBA and I’ve gotten mixed responses.

“Michael Jordan camp,” one former player told me.

“The UCLA practice court looks like that,” another told me.

“At the end of the day, I mean, you never know. It’s just tough to say it coulda been anywhere. It could be a MJ function that he had in Vegas or it was just photoshopped.”

“It could have been a clinic with just him. Maybe he invited LeBron to that when he was younger or it’s photoshopped or I don’t know,” said another.

“It could be the summer of his rookie year because he still looks so young,” former NBA player Tim Thomas tells me.

The answers vary! But this photo with Jordan and James sharing the court is intriguing to many.

Michael Jordan is believed to be the greatest of all time! The former Chicago Bulls All Star won six NBA Championships alongside greats like Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman and head coach Phil Jackson.

MJ also inspired a generation to be great and through example taught many how to construct a steady brand.

Many say that Kobe Bryant is the closest to MJ. Coached primarily by Phil Jackson, Kobe’s style of play won him five championships alongside greats like Shaquille O’Neal and with a supporting cast that included the likes of Derek Fisher and Robert Horry.

LeBron James is currently the NBA’s third all-time leading scorer. He eclipsed Bryant, who is now fourth on Saturday January 25, 2020.

Bryant died in a tragic helicopter accident with his daughter the next day.

Some say James is chasing Jordan. Who is better?

“He has Magic [Johnson] tendencies,” NBA Hall of Famer, Shaquille O’Neal told me.

“He also has Jordan tendencies.”

“I think it’s the fans argument, not the players argument,” NBA Hall of Famer, Dr. J. Julius Erving told Scoop B Radio.

“So I stay away from it. My all time greatest player is Kareem Abdul Jabbar. I think when you add up the numbers and add up the years nobody has contributed more to the NBA history or pro basketball history. It’s very subjective. You say: ‘Michael or LeBron who was better’ or who was the greatest, the GOAT, that is for the fans to argue about.”

Erving also says that these ‘best ever’ arguments have gone on forever. He remembers those conversations being had even when he played.

“My early years I was inspired by players and comparisons were made with Elgin Baylor, probably number one, Connie Hawkins; next in that lineage,” he said.

“There were other guys that were high jumpers, “Jumpin’ Johnny” Green, those were the three that came up the most often in terms of the comparisons; wasn’t exactly the same as theirs [MJ and LeBron] but there were definitely real comparisons to be made.”

LeBron James is looking to win an NBA Championship alongside teammate, Anthony Davis with the Lakers.

“Do whatever I can to help this team win a championship,” Anthony Davis told me last summer.

“That’s the main goal. That’s our goal and we are going to come in with the mindset that we’re all thinking. This is the year.”