NBA 2K21: MyTeam Desperately Needs New Feature in Next Year’s Game

The 2019-20 release season for NBA 2K has been strong for the MyTeam mode. For the most part, the servers have been consistent with the mode in NBA 2K20, and the flow of content has been steady. That’s especially been the case during this difficult time when people have leaned so hard on gaming to entertain them while forced to stay home to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

While this has been a good year for MyTeam, like anything, it is still imperfect. The one addition I’m suggesting isn’t going to flip the mode to a 100-percent approval rate across the 2K universe–that doesn’t exist for anything.

However, it is something that doesn’t take away from any current member of the MyTeam community but could potentially widen the scope of players interested in the mode.

What’s Wrong With NBA 2K MyTeam…Especially Around this Time?

NBA 2K20 | Tacko Fall and Bol Bol Domination in Triple Threat OnlineThe New Fan Favorite packs in NBA 2K20 MyTeam include the awesome Galaxy Opal Tacko Fall, Bol Bol, and a Pink Diamond Manute Bol card. Also, check out Unique Mazique – Chicago Sports https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkvdORoTf3y30v0T0hb2KNg? Franchise Football Gaming https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQoRzWVsTSPooD3LkSp6CEg? Diamond Franchise Gaming https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_m8LzjLhfSpkrPsUcU829w? The Fight Guys Just Gameplay Sports https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV3gCj4tt1pECyhB7JNmoZw? Just Gameplay https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_lfKOdy4fmEGd28fMshoiQ? Wrestling With Mazique 2020-03-27T17:52:55.000Z

If you play the MyTeam mode as much as I do, which is a lot, you know that around this time of the year, 2K starts to release a plethora of cards of the highest gem levels.

This essentially creates super teams across the board, and if you don’t have a team on par, it would appear you’re at a grave disadvantage, which isn’t altogether true, but the perception can’t be completely discounted.

This annual trend begins to turn some away from the mode, as some of the strategy begins to fall by the wayside, and gamers lean more on stacking their teams with the best cards rather than learning how to play with them.

Introducing a salary cap mode, which exists in the very similar Madden Ultimate Team for the EA football franchise, would be a gamechanger for MyTeam.

How Salary Cap Mode Could Regulate Some of the Insanity

In NBA 2K18, MyTeam had a feature called SuperMax, and it was supposed to deliver this option to the mode. Unfortunately, the feature was axed after one year and hasn’t been seen since.

COUSINS WARRIORS 2K GAMEPLAY – NBA 2K18 MyTEAM SUPERMAX!Thank you for watching! Like & Subscribe for More! – http://bit.ly/1sIMO0J NBA 2K18 ONLINE GAMEPLAY ————————————————– Supermax, fml. Playbook – Warriors Camera 2K – Height 10, Zoom 6 2018-07-03T15:31:10.000Z

It was indeed flawed, but many contend 2K shouldn’t have dumped the entire concept but instead should have tweaked it to make the best it could be for its community. NBA 2K21 would be a perfect version to bring the feature back, and next year around this time, when 2K begins to bring out tons of Galaxy Opal cards, there would be an option for more sim-style players to go within the mode.

The beauty of a salary cap feature is that it regulates the number of elite players you’re allowed to have in an active lineup. Thereby, it forces the gamer to find value in lower-gem cards, and you could also argue this is a style that requires more skill, and overall knowledge of the mode.

Instead of trying to stack your lineup with as many Galaxy Opal and Pink Diamond players as you can find, you’d probably need to lean heavily on Amethyst, Rubies and perhaps even Sapphires and Emeralds to contribute to your team.

Essentially, this is a lot more like real-life basketball, only you’d still get the fantasy twist that is the major draw of MyTeam.

This Would Create a More Legitimate eSport

A salary cap mode would also create a platform for a more legitimate eSport. For the past two years, 2K has run a $250,000 MyTeam Unlimited tournament. The Unlimited mode is just as it sounds. There are no restrictions on lineups. You can have any player that is currently available in the mode on your team.

However, 2K hasn’t been opening the floodgates with the fleet of the most high-powered cards until after this tournament is over. This is likely done to maintain the sort of balance I spoke of above because that is necessary when putting on an eSports competition.

Why not create and maintain this concept in a separate feature? No matter how many Galaxy Opals are in circulation, there’s only so many you could have in a salary-capped lineup, so the balance is created by the feature’s restrictions.

Would This Kill MyTeam Unlimited?

The question 2K might have is would this kill their MyTeam Unlimited concept because obviously, so much of the massive amounts of money spent in microtransactions are fed through the limitless possibilities of MTU.

Going to try to make this team tomorrow or Sunday. Only missing one card, and I'm 9 cards away from GO Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/Ozo9CC1RRF — Brian Mazique (@UniqueMazique) March 28, 2020

The short answer to that question is no.

Just because 2K gives a salary cap mode to MyTeam doesn’t mean it has to eliminate its MTU mode, or even its MTU eSports tournament. There will still be tons of fans who prefer to play with completely unrestricted lineups.

Those people will still spend real money to stack Virtual Currency so that they can open packs. Not every gamer wants to be forced to play with what equates to their B-Team, and those gamers will play MTU, or perhaps both.

At this point, it’s almost unacceptable for 2K not to follow the lead of other collector modes in the sports gaming industry.