NBA Insider Could See Nuggets in Western Conference Finals

The Denver Nuggets are currently the third seed in the Western Conference with a 43-22 record. They have been in playoff contention all season long thanks to their All-Stars Nikola Jokic, who is averaging 20.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game through 65 games for the Nuggets.

Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray has not been a slouch either as he is averaging 18.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game, which are all career highs through 55 games this season.

Earlier tonight, First Takes’ Stephen A. Smith had nothing but high praise for Murray and the Nuggets as he thinks if teams aren’t careful in the Western Conference, he could see them in the Western Conference Finals.

“Jamal Murray is a bad brotha that brotha can play. I got mad love for Jamal Murray averaging about 18 points per game before the virus stopped the games. The second-leading scorer on the Denver Nuggets shooting better than 50 percent from the field since his 14 game absence and the Dever Nuggets were a top 3 seed all year long. I think they have been a top 3 seed since mid-December,” said Smith.

“These Brothas have been the model of consistency throughout this season they are no joke and to the ‘Mile High’ city in order to get to where you want to go, I got to tell you something right now. I can easily see the Denver Nuggets in the [Western] Conference Finals. I still have the [Los Angeles] Lakers going up against the [Los Angeles] Clippers, but [the] Denver [Nuggets] can knock you off if you are not paying attention. They really really could.”

