Kevin Durant Coronavirus: KD’s Teammate Gives Update on Nets’ Star

Last week it was announced that four Brooklyn Nets had tested positive the Coronavirus.

“The organization is currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and is working closely with state and local health authorities on reporting,” the Nets said in a statement.

“All players and members of the Nets travel party are being asked to remain isolated, closely monitor their health, and maintain constant communication with team medical staff. The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organization, and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best care possible.”

Not too long after the news broke, Nets’ star Kevin Durant disclosed to Shams Charania of The Athletic that he was one of the four Nets players that tested positive. According to Charania, Durant is feeling fine and shared this message from the two-time Finals MVP.

“Everyone be careful, take care of yourself, and quarantine. We’re going to get through this.”

Kevin Durant tested positive for coronavirus, Durant tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Durant says he is feeling fine: "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this." — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 17, 2020

After Durant’s positive test, everyone like the Nets statement that he came in contact had to be notified, and one of those individuals was pop culture icon, Drake. The two were hanging out in West Hollywood at Nice Nice Guy. When Drake returned to Toronto, he began self-quarantining him his home as he posted a video, according to TMZ Sports, from his basketball court in his home.

“My life for the next however long,” said Drake.

Follow the Heavy on NBA Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors, and viral content!

Kevin Durant’s ex-Teammate Gives Update on the Star

Kevin Durant’s former teammate with the Golden State Warriors Quinn Cook was on NBC Sports Washington’s “Wizards Talk” podcast on Friday. The Los Angeles Lakers’ guard shared that Durant is “doing great” despite testing positive for the Coronavirus.

“He’s good. He’s good,” said Cook. “His spirits are good. K is in great spirits, still being K, man. Low, mellow, chill, moving at his own pace.”

“He’s just encouraging social distancing, staying inside and don’t expose others,” Cook added about Durant. “For him to step up to the plate and use his platform to spread awareness, it’s brave. That’s the kind of guy he is. He’s fine. He’s doing great.”

Durant and Quinn spent two seasons as teammates with the Golden Warriors during that time they won back to back championships in 2017 and 2018, which Durant was also named Finals MVP in both those appearances. Quinn, along with the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers have been self-quarantining after playing the Brooklyn Nets two weeks ago. The NBA season has been suspended for the last two weeks after news broke that the virus-infected some NBA players.

Durant and Quinn are also two Maryland natives and have been reportedly close friends in the past.

Kevin Durant is still recovering for a torn Achilles injury that he suffered during the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.

READ NEXT: Blazers’ Damian Lillard Reveals Favorite Lakers’ Kobe Bryant Story”